Bizarre Violation Of ICC Regulations Could See Shubman Gill Fined On Captaincy Debut in ENG vs IND 1st Test

Shubman GIll might get fined for a bizarre violation of ICC regulations on captaincy debut

Shubman Gill’s Test captaincy got off to a stunning start with a statement hundred, but a fashion faux could lead him to face the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) wrath. The Indian skipper violated the ICC’s clothing and equipment regulations on the opening day of the Headingley Test against England on Friday, June 20. Gill wore black socks with Test whites instead of the mandated white ones.

What Does ICC Say About Black Socks

As per clause 19.45 in ICC’s rule book on Clothing and Equipment Rules and Regulations, a player must strictly wear white, cream or light grey-colour socks in red-ball matches. But Gill chose to wear black and violated the rules, updated in May 2023.

Notably, players are permitted to use white, cream or light grey-colour socks in ODI and T20I cricket. The players are also allowed to wear the same colour socks as the playing trousers. Apart from the Manufacturer’s Identification, no visible logos are permitted.

Will Shubman Gill be Fined?

The decision is entirely on the match referee, Richie Richardson. If Richardson views the 25-year-old’s dress code violation, he could be fined. The referee must note that it’s a deliberate Level 1 offence. As a result, the match official might impose a 10-20% fine on the newly appointed India captain. Again, it’s up to the match referee’s interpretation.

Level 1 Offence : Fines range from 0% to 50% of match fees, with possible demerit points.

: Fines range from 0% to 50% of match fees, with possible demerit points. Level 2 Offence: Fines of 50% to 100% of match fees and/or bans (e.g., 1 Test or 2 ODIs), though rare for clothing issues unless combined with other misconduct.

However, a ban is typically associated with Level 2 offences, which involve serious misconduct or repeated violations. Hence, Gill might find a way to sneak it.

Statement Hundred On Captaincy Debut

Gill, leading India’s Test team for the first time, smashed a scintillating century under pressure. He was playing at number 4 for the first time, a position that was occupied by legendary Virat Kohli for a decade. The right-hand batter raced away to his fastest half-century (off 56 balls) in red-ball format. Notably, this is his first 50-plus score outside Asia since his 91-run heroics in India’s famous Gabba win in 2021. He then converted the start into an astounding century, his first outside Asia. He amassed 127 runs off just 175 balls with the help of 16 fours and a six.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and Gill’s hundreds guided India to a strong 359/3 at stumps on Day 1. Jaiswal, playing in England conditions for the first time, showcased a great blend of defence and aggression and smashed his fourth Test century. He made 101 off just 159 balls with 16 fours and a six before getting cleaned up by England skipper Ben Stokes. KL Rahul looked solid before edging one in slips when he was batting on 42. Debutant Sai Sudharsan departed on a 4-ball duck.

