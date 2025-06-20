Shubman Gill Becomes 3rd Indian Player Other Than Virat Kohli To Make Test Ton From No.4 in Last 10 Years

Shubman Gill was unbeaten on 110 at the time of writing this report.

India’s new Test skipper Shubman Gill created history on Friday after he scored a century on Day one of the first Test against England in Leeds.

Shubman Gill creates multiple records

By doing so, Shubman Gill became the third batter apart from Virat Kohli score a Test century from the No.4 spot in the last 10 years.

Apart from Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane (vs Australia in Melbourne, 2020) and Sarfaraz Khan (vs New Zealand in Bengaluru, 2024) are the only other No.4 Indian batters to have scored Test centuries in the last decade.

The Punjab batter also became the fifth Indian to score a century on Test captaincy debut. The other four Indians to have done so are the legendary Vijay Hazare (vs England in 1951), Sunil Gavaskar (vs New Zealand in 1976), Dilip Vengsarkar (vs West Indies in 1987) and Virat Kohli (vs Australia in 2014).

Following the retirement of former captain Rohit Sharma in May, Shubman Gill was named as the new Test captain of the Indian cricket team. This is Shubman Gill’s first assignment as India Test captain.

By scoring the century, Shubman Gill also became the third youngest visiting captain to score a Test century in England. Shubman Gill did so at 25 years and 285 days. Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith (22 years 173 days) holds this record and is followed by former Pakistan captain Javed Burki (24 years 44 days).

Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant lead the charge

Shubman Gill (126*) and Rishabh Pant (57*) led the charge for India against England on the opening day of the first Test in Leeds, following a sublime century from opener Yashasvi Jaiswal early on. At the time of writing this report, India were 350/3 with stumps on Day one getting closer.

Ben Stokes took two wickets, those of Yashasvi Jaiswal (101) and Sai Sudharsan (0) whereas Brydon Carse got rid of KL Rahul (42).

