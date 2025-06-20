News
Only the 3rd Instance! Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal Set Special Record on Day 1 of ENG vs IND First Test Match
Only the 3rd Instance! Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal Set Special Record on Day 1 of ENG vs IND First Test Match

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: June 21, 2025
Both Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill scored centuries to give India an early advantage against England.

Only the 3rd Instance! Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal Set Special Record on Day 1 of ENG vs IND First Test Match

India skipper Shubman Gill and opener Yashasvi Jaiswal set a notable feat on Day one of the first Test against England in Leeds on Friday. Both the batters scored centuries on Friday, and by doing so, they became the third pair of two Indian batters scoring Test centuries on the first day of an away tour.

Which are the other pairs to do so?

Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag had scored centuries in the first innings of the first Test between South Africa and India in Bloemfontein in 2001. They were the first Indian duo to score Test centuries on the opening day of an away tour.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

Shikhar Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujara then emulated Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag when they slammed centuries in the first innings of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle in 2017.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill’s vital contributions

Coming back to the match, Yashasvi Jaiswal, playing his maiden Test in England, hardly showed any nerves during his knock of 101from 159 deliveries. The Mumbai batter opened the innings with KL Rahul (42) after India were put into bat and the duo forged 91 runs for the first wicket.

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 16 fours and one six as he reached his century in 144 balls. However, England skipper Ben Stokes cleaned him up with an unplayable delivery in the 53rd over. Both Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill were involved in a 129-run partnership for the third wicket before the opener was dismissed.

ALSO READ:

Shubman Gill, however, stood tall till the end of the day as India posted 359/3 at stumps on Friday. The Punjab batter remained unbeaten on 127 with Rishabh Pant (65*) at the other end.

This is Shubman Gill’s maiden Test series as the new skipper of the Indian Test team. The 25-year-old took over as India Test captain following the retirement of former captain Rohit Sharma.

India have begun a new era in Test cricket following the retirements of all-rounders Ravichandran Ashwin, veteran batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Ravichandran Ashwin had announced his retirement following the Brisbane Test against Australia in December 2024, whereas both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their retirements from the format in May.

