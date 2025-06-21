News
maharashtra premier league 2025 run out drama rahul tripathi
news

A Bad Collision, Missed Run Out, and Overthrows: Watch Comedy of Errors Unfold in Maharashtra Premier League Match

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: June 21, 2025
3 min read

CSK's Rahul Tripathi was involved in a strange overthrow

maharashtra premier league 2025 run out drama rahul tripathi

Run-out chaos are dime a dozen in cricket. Every week, run-out gaffes by the fielding side and accidental run-outs by the bowlers or fielders as well as strange mix-ups between batting partners are a common sight.

Bizarre overthrows add much more spice to the matches as batters have to avoid dot balls. These moments become even more common in T20 league cricket where squads are assembled and dispersed within a period of a few weeks of the year before they could build any understanding.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

Maharashtra Premier League 2025 Eliminator sees two run-out fails and an overthrow

During the Eliminator playoffs match in Maharashtra Premier League (MPL) 2025, there was a nasty collision between the batters, followed by a shoddy run-out attempt at the non-striker’s end which was then followed by an insane overthrow when trying to run out a batter still dazed.

ALSO READ:

During Friday’s match between Kohlapur Tuskers and Raigad Royals, Royals openers Vicky Ostwal and Siddesh Veer began the chase 165 with four runs off the first over.

During the second over from left-arm seamer Atman Pore, who came in as the Impact Sub, Ostwal drove him through the covers and quickly completed a single.

The fielder at point first stumbled but somehow managed to get to the ball at deep extra cover and threw it at the striker’s end. Veer and Ostwal ran the first run quickly, but didn’t check each other’s running lane as they caught looking at the ball. This resulted in a nasty collision as Veer lay floored to the ground.

CSK’s Rahul Tripathi misses run-out from point blank

Meanwhile, Raigad keeper Vishant More pinged the ball to the bowler after spotting Ostwal was up and running back to the non-striker’s end. Pore made a mess of an easy run-out as the ball slipped from his hands before he broke the stumps.

By this time, Veer was back on his feet. Raigad skipper Rahul Tripathi spotted this and charged with the ball at the striker’s end. Veer, clearly dazed from the head-on collision, was nowhere close to the crease and would’ve been unfairly run-out. But as fate would have it, Tripathi had a moment of insanity as they threw the ball at the stumps from point blank and missed it. The ball ran away to the boundary, giving the batting side five runs.

Tripathi, infuriated by his own mistake, lashed out at the the bowler for his failure, but the damage was already done.

In the end, Ostwal guided his team to a six-wicket victory and put them in the Qualifier 2 clash against Puneri Bappa.

Chennai Super Kings
Maharashtra Premier League 2025
Rahul Tripathi
Samarnath Soory
