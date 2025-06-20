IPL 2026: Potential List of Released Players of All 10 Teams Ahead of Mini Auction Ft. Multiple RCB and SRH Overseas Stars

The excitement for IPL 2026 is already building up as franchises gear up for the upcoming mini auction. While the core squads of all teams will remain largely intact following last year’s mega auction, there are still plenty of big names from IPL 2025 squads who might be seen in the auction pool again. Every franchise has made tough calls on underperforming stars and injury-prone players as they finalize their IPL 2026 Released Players List.

With teams aiming to strike the perfect balance of youth, experience, and budget management, many high-profile names feature in the IPL 2026 Released Players List. In this article, we take a detailed look at the complete list of released players from all ten IPL franchises ahead of the IPL 2026 mini auction.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Released Players List

The CSK Released Players List includes some big names this season. Ravichandran Ashwin, who returned to CSK in 2025 with high expectations, could not meet the franchise’s demands with his below-par bowling performances. Devon Conway and Rahul Tripathi have also been let go after inconsistent showings. Vijay Shankar, Mukesh Choudhary, Deepak Hooda, and Shaik Rashid complete CSK’s list of players who will be back in the auction pool.

CSK Released Players List:

Ravichandran Ashwin

Devon Conway

Rahul Tripathi

Vijay Shankar

Shaik Rashid

Mukesh Choudhary

Deepak Hooda

Chennai are likely looking to refresh their middle-order options and add younger spin alternatives heading into IPL 2026.

Delhi Capitals (DC) Released Players List

The Delhi Capitals have made several bold decisions in finalizing their IPL 2026 Released Players List. The experienced Faf du Plessis has been released, indicating Delhi’s intent to invest in younger overseas options. Indian pacer T Natarajan, Mohit Sharma, and Darshan Nalkande are among the local players released. Foreign recruits Dushmanta Chameera and Jake Fraser-McGurk have also failed to secure retention.

Delhi Capitals Released Players List:

T Natarajan

Mohit Sharma

Darshan Nalkande

Dushmanta Chameera

Donovan Ferreira

Tripurana Vijay

Faf du Plessis

Jake Fraser-McGurk

DC will be hoping to rebuild their bowling unit and strengthen their top-order firepower after this round of releases.

Gujarat Titans (GT) Released Players List

The Gujarat Titans have opted to release several high-profile overseas names. Kusal Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Gerald Coetzee, and Karim Janat find themselves in the IPL 2026 Released Players List. Indian veterans Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, and Kulwant Khejroliya have also been released, suggesting Gujarat is targeting a younger pace attack and middle-order depth at the auction.

GT Released Players List:

Kusal Mendis

Dasun Shanaka

Gerald Coetzee

Ishant Sharma

Jayant Yadav

Karim Janat

Kulwant Khejroliya

GT’s auction strategy will likely focus on finding more consistent middle-order performers and fresh pacers.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Released Players List

The KKR Released Players List is one of the most surprising this year. Big overseas names like Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Anrich Nortje, and Moeen Ali have all been released. Venkatesh Iyer, who was once KKR’s rising star, also finds himself back in the auction pool after inconsistent seasons. Spencer Johnson and Chetan Sakariya are the notable bowling releases.

KKR Released Players List:

Quinton de Kock

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Venkatesh Iyer

Anrich Nortje

Spencer Johnson

Moeen Ali

Chetan Sakariya

Kolkata will likely use the auction to strengthen their top-order consistency and revamp their bowling attack.

Mumbai Indians (MI) Released Players List

Mumbai Indians have made limited changes to their core squad but still feature some notable names in the IPL 2026 Released Players List. Reece Topley, Karn Sharma, Robin Minz, and Raj Angad Bawa have been let go along with Venkat Satyanarayana Raju and Bevon Jacobs.

MI Released Players List:

Robin Minz

Karn Sharma

Reece Topley

Raj Bawa

Satyanarayana Raju

Bevon Jacobs

MI will likely look for fresh young Indian talents and value foreign pacers to fill these slots.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Released Players List

The LSG Released Players List has made headlines due to some big names being shown the door. Star spinner Ravi Bishnoi surprisingly features among the releases, while big investments like Shamar Joseph and William O’Rourke have also been let go. Several Indian domestic players like Akash Deep, Aryan Juyal, and Arshin Kulkarni are also part of the list.

LSG Released Players List:

Ravi Bishnoi

Aryan Juyal

Akash Deep

Himmat Singh

Akash Singh

Shamar Joseph

Arshin Kulkarni

Matthew Breetzke

William O’Rourke

Shardul Thakur

Lucknow may use these releases to free up purse space for top-order reinforcements and experienced death bowlers.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) Released Players List

Punjab Kings have made wholesale changes to their IPL 2026 Released Players List, letting go of several overseas all-rounders and spinners. Glenn Maxwell’s name was already circulating as a likely release and is now official. Yuzvendra Chahal has also been released alongside Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, and Kyle Jamieson.

PBKS Released Players List:

Yuzvendra Chahal

Aaron Hardie

Suryansh Shedge

Xavier Bartlett

Pyla Avinash

Pravin Dubey

Mitchell Owen

Kyle Jamieson

PBKS will be hunting for more consistent middle-order batters and reliable bowling options in IPL 2026.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Released Players List

The Rajasthan Royals have opted for a clear out of several bowling options. Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana, both key spinners, have been released, as have pacers Tushar Deshpande, Fazal Farooqi, and Nandre Burger. Shubham Dubey is the notable Indian batter to be released.

RR Released Players List:

Wanindu Hasaranga

Maheesh Theekshana

Tushar Deshpande

Shubham Dubey

Fazal Farooqi

Nandre Burger

RR might target specialist death bowlers and backup Indian batting options during the IPL 2026 auction.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Released Players List

The RCB Released Players List includes one of the most expensive underperformers in IPL 2025 — Liam Livingstone. Rasikh Dar, Lungi Ngidi, Mayank Agarwal, and multiple domestic players like Manoj Bhandage, Swastik Chhikara, Abhinandan Singh, and Mohit Rathee have also been released.

RCB Released Players List:

Liam Livingstone

Rasikh Dar

Manoj Bhandage

Mayank Agarwal

Swastik Chhikara

Lungi Ngidi

Abhinandan Singh

Mohit Rathee

After winning their first-ever IPL title in 2025, RCB will be aiming to refine their squad depth and strengthen bench strength in IPL 2026.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Released Players List

The SRH Released Players List is headlined by big names such as Ishan Kishan and Mohammad Shami. Harshal Patel and Rahul Chahar, both big buys in the previous seasons, have also been released alongside overseas names like Eshan Malinga, Wiaan Mulder, and Sachin Baby.

SRH Released Players List:

Ishan Kishan

Mohammad Shami

Harshal Patel

Rahul Chahar

Eshan Malinga

Sachin Baby

Wiaan Mulder

SRH will focus on rebuilding their bowling core and adding firepower to their middle order during the IPL 2026 auction.

IPL 2026 Mini Auction to Be Full of Big Names

The IPL 2026 Released Players List across all franchises features numerous seasoned international stars and promising Indian cricketers. With so many high-profile releases including names like Rishabh Pant, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Shami, and Liam Livingstone, the mini auction promises to be extremely competitive.

Franchises will have to strike a balance between budgeting smartly and targeting impactful players who can offer value immediately. The presence of experienced performers and exciting young prospects in the IPL 2026 Released Players List will certainly make the mini auction one of the most intriguing events leading into the next season.

Stay tuned as the countdown to the IPL 2026 mini auction begins, and watch closely as teams rebuild, re-strategize, and try to find the perfect combination for the new season.

