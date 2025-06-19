‘You Have To Wait’ – Shubman Gill Says Team Will Take Until August To Settle Under His Captaincy

The Indian team is set to embark on a new Test era under young skipper Shubman Gill as they gear up for the marquee five-match red-ball series against England, starting June 20 at Leeds.

Gill will be taking over a massive responsibility, especially in the absence of stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who have announced their respective retirements from the format earlier this year.

On top of that, the England tour will be a difficult challenge, especially with India not having won a Test series on their soil for the last 18 years.

ALSO READ:

Shubman Gill Says Team Will Take Until August To Settle Under His Captaincy

The Men in Blue is yet to win a WTC title, after losing two finals and then failing to qualify for the summit clash in the last cycle (2023-25). There is thus an air of anticipation regarding the brand of cricket this new leader and his team will play as they aim to break the jinx and go the distance in the new cycle.

When quizzed about the same, Shubman Gill said at the pre-match press conference on the eve of the series opener,

“You have to wait till August to see what kind of brand we will play,” Gill said suggesting that the team is still evolving its identity.

Given the reply from Gill, it is understood that he is taking a calm approach and trusting the process along with giving himself the time in the face such a demanding job as leader of the Indian Test side.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.