News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
news

‘You Have To Wait’ – Shubman Gill Says Team Will Take Until August To Settle Under His Captaincy

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: June 19, 2025 - 2 min read

The Indian team is set to embark on a new Test era under young skipper Shubman Gill as they gear up for the marquee five-match red-ball series against England, starting June 20 at Leeds.

Gill will be taking over a massive responsibility, especially in the absence of stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who have announced their respective retirements from the format earlier this year.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

On top of that, the England tour will be a difficult challenge, especially with India not having won a Test series on their soil for the last 18 years.

ALSO READ:

Shubman Gill Says Team Will Take Until August To Settle Under His Captaincy

The Men in Blue is yet to win a WTC title, after losing two finals and then failing to qualify for the summit clash in the last cycle (2023-25). There is thus an air of anticipation regarding the brand of cricket this new leader and his team will play as they aim to break the jinx and go the distance in the new cycle.

When quizzed about the same, Shubman Gill said at the pre-match press conference on the eve of the series opener,

“You have to wait till August to see what kind of brand we will play,” Gill said suggesting that the team is still evolving its identity.

Given the reply from Gill, it is understood that he is taking a calm approach and trusting the process along with giving himself the time in the face such a demanding job as leader of the Indian Test side.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

ENG vs IND
India tour of England
Shubman Gill
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Related posts

‘Can’t Afford To’: India Test Specialist Reveals Why X-Factor Star Kuldeep Yadav Wont Be in Playing XI for England Tests

‘Can’t Afford To’: India Test Specialist Reveals Why X-Factor Star Wont Be in Playing XI for England Tests

7:01 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
This IPL 2025 Thriller ft RCB Becomes the Most Watched T20 Cricket Match Ever

This IPL 2025 Thriller ft RCB Becomes the Most Watched T20 Cricket Match Ever

Record-breaking viewership across TV and digital cements IPL 2025 as the biggest T20 broadcast ever
6:31 pm
Aditya Ighe
he-will-learn-from-this-exposure-former-india-head-coach ravi shastri-backs-shubman-gill-to-do-well-as-new-test-skipper-as-england-tests-set-to-begin

‘He Will Learn From This Exposure’- Former India Head Coach Backs Shubman Gill To Do Well As New Test Skipper As England Tests Set To Begin

Shubman Gill will lead India for the first time in the first Test against England starting from Friday.
6:10 pm
Vishnu PN
Chris Woakes Returns From Injury Ahead of First Test vs India

‘We Haven’t Lost a Game When…’– Ben Stokes Makes Bold Claim As England Star All-Rounder Returns From Injury Ahead of First Test vs India

He could turn out to be a major threat for Indian batters.
6:01 pm
Sagar Paul
Piyush Chawla Names His Indian Playing XI For The first Two Tests Against England; Nitish Kumar Reddy Left Out

Piyush Chawla Names His Indian Playing XI For The first Two Tests Against England; THIS All-Rounder Has Been Left Out

According to the former India spinner, either Sai Sudharsan or Abhimanyu Easwaran can occupy the number 3 position.
5:52 pm
Ashish Satyam
Two Australia Stars Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne Set To Face the Axe for Ashes after Poor Outing in WTC 2025 Final

Two Australia Stars Set To Face the Axe for Ashes after Poor Outing in WTC 2025 Final

5:21 pm
Ashish Satyam
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.