News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
‘Can’t Afford To’: India Test Specialist Reveals Why X-Factor Star Kuldeep Yadav Wont Be in Playing XI for England Tests
news

‘Can’t Afford To’: India Test Specialist Reveals Why X-Factor Star Wont Be in Playing XI for England Tests

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: June 19, 2025 - 2 min read
‘Can’t Afford To’: India Test Specialist Reveals Why X-Factor Star Kuldeep Yadav Wont Be in Playing XI for England Tests

The Indian team will kickstart the new World Test Championship (WTC 2025-27) cycle with a high-profile five-match Test series against England. After losing two WTC finals and failing to qualify for the summit clash in the last cycle, the Men in Blue will be gunning to go the distance this time around.

However, they now have a now leader at helm, with Shubman Gill taking over the captaincy reins after the retirement of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from the longest formats. In their absence, there is a lot of speculation on how the playing XI will shape up.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

Given the rather young and inexperienced batting lineup, finding a place for X-factor spinner Kuldeep Yadav will be a tough call. If Kuldeep is included, it will cost the place of a batter.

ALSO READ:

Why Kuldeep Yadav Wont Be in Playing XI for England Tests?

English conditions don’t favour much spin and with India already having a spin all-rounder in Ravindra Jadeja in the ranks, Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara feels that including Kuldeep Yadav will be a difficult task.

Echoing on the same lines, Pujara said to Indian Express, “No, I won’t play two spinners on that one. Definitely not. But I think the spinners will come into play from Day 3 three onwards. It won’t be in the first innings. Most likely, they will have a bigger role in the second innings. But you won’t play two. There won’t be a lot here for a finger spinner. I would go with a wrist spinner. But if Kuldeep Yadav (left-arm wrist spinner) plays and India leaves out Ravindra Jadeja (finger spinner all-rounder), the batting line-up will become weak. So the Indian team can’t afford to play a wrist spinner.”

The first ENG vs IND Test starts from June 20, at Leeds.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Cheteshwar Pujara
ENG vs IND
India tour of England
Kuldeep Yadav
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Related posts

‘You Have To Wait’ – Shubman Gill Says Team Will Take Until August To Settle Under His Captaincy

7:23 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
This IPL 2025 Thriller ft RCB Becomes the Most Watched T20 Cricket Match Ever

This IPL 2025 Thriller ft RCB Becomes the Most Watched T20 Cricket Match Ever

Record-breaking viewership across TV and digital cements IPL 2025 as the biggest T20 broadcast ever
6:31 pm
Aditya Ighe
he-will-learn-from-this-exposure-former-india-head-coach ravi shastri-backs-shubman-gill-to-do-well-as-new-test-skipper-as-england-tests-set-to-begin

‘He Will Learn From This Exposure’- Former India Head Coach Backs Shubman Gill To Do Well As New Test Skipper As England Tests Set To Begin

Shubman Gill will lead India for the first time in the first Test against England starting from Friday.
6:10 pm
Vishnu PN
Chris Woakes Returns From Injury Ahead of First Test vs India

‘We Haven’t Lost a Game When…’– Ben Stokes Makes Bold Claim As England Star All-Rounder Returns From Injury Ahead of First Test vs India

He could turn out to be a major threat for Indian batters.
6:01 pm
Sagar Paul
Piyush Chawla Names His Indian Playing XI For The first Two Tests Against England; Nitish Kumar Reddy Left Out

Piyush Chawla Names His Indian Playing XI For The first Two Tests Against England; THIS All-Rounder Has Been Left Out

According to the former India spinner, either Sai Sudharsan or Abhimanyu Easwaran can occupy the number 3 position.
5:52 pm
Ashish Satyam
Two Australia Stars Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne Set To Face the Axe for Ashes after Poor Outing in WTC 2025 Final

Two Australia Stars Set To Face the Axe for Ashes after Poor Outing in WTC 2025 Final

5:21 pm
Ashish Satyam
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.