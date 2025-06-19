‘Experience Is Overplayed’: Ben Stokes Downplays Virat Kohli’s Retirement, Expects Tough Competition In Eng vs Ind Tests

The England Test captain also spoke about his issues with the WTC schedule

Ben Stokes and Virat Kohli are not much different in terms of personalities. They are both hyper competitive, always encouraging their teammates and getting under their opponents’ skin. They also share the love for Test cricket and are strong believers that the longest format is the pinnacle of cricket. They are both captains who refused to play for a draw which clearly shows in their numbers.

Stokes has captained England in 33 Tests, won 12 and lost 12 and drew just one. Meanwhile, Kohli captained India 68 Tests, won 40 and lost 17 and drew 11 matches.

Ben Stokes downplays Virat Kohli’s absence for Eng vs Ind Tests

They faced each other in 20 innings and Stokes had the prized scalp of Kohli six times. The duo had their multiple verbal duels during this time but unlike his predecessor Joe Root, Stokes is not going to miss Kohli. He was reserved in his praise for the now-retired Kohli and spoke chiefly about taking on India.

When asked if India would feel the void of not having Kohli’s experience, Stokes downplayed it.

“Experience is overplayed and overthought. India have great depth and we expect a highly-competitive series,” Stokes said on Thursday ahead of the first Test in Headingley.

“What Virat brought to the game and what he brought to that Indian team apart from his performance, was energy and theatre. He was such an animated character because he cared about doing well for India,” Stokes added about Kohli.

Recently after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 after 18 years of wait, Kohli continued expressing love for Test cricket saying that youngsters can hold their heads high if they play the longest format and despite his joy of winning the IPL, termed it ‘five levels below Test cricket.’

Stokes criticises WTC scheduling

Stokes, very much in the same vein, felt that adding a trophy to Test cricket in the form of the World Test Championship hasn’t changed its place as the greatest format. The all-rounder was critical of the scheduling of the WTC.

“There was nothing wrong with Test cricket before. You ask all the players which is the best format, and they will say, Test cricket. And now we’ve got the WTC. That’s what it is all about now. There was nothing wrong with Test cricket before WTC started,” Stokes said.

Both England and India have struggled in recent times in red-ball cricket. India lost 3-0 at home to New Zealand followed by a 3-1 drubbing in Australia which brought an end to Rohit Sharma’s Test career. Meanwhile, England despite winning six of their last 10 Tests, have been suffering with inconsistency having lost series in India and Pakistan last year. If asked whether the series against India and the Ashes later this year will define his captaincy ‘era’, Stokes put a stop to the guessing game.

“Absolutely not. I don’t need to go into too much detail around answering that because that’s a very speculative thing to say,” he said.

