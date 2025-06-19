‘No Fear’: Ben Stokes Dismisses Jasprit Bumrah Threat Ahead Of 1st ENG vs IND Test

The right-arm pacer has tormented Stokes a lot of times, especially bowling from around the wicket.

The England team skipper, Ben Stokes, said that his team is not scared of Jasprit Bumrah. While talking to the press ahead of the first Test match at Headingley, Stokes clarified that India’s star pacer cannot help his team win a Test series single-handedly.

Bumrah has a terrific record against England, especially in the red ball format. As of now, he has played 14 games, scalping 60 wickets against the hosts at an average of 26.27.

Ben Stokes vs Jasprit Bumrah

The right-arm pacer has tormented Stokes a lot of times, especially bowling from around the wicket. The last time the English side came to India in 2024, Stokes was clueless while playing against Jasprit Bumrah.

ALSO READ:

“No fear. In international cricket, you come up against quality opposition all the time. We know his class and what he brings to any team he plays for, but in terms of fear, definitely not. I don’t think one bowler alone is going to win the series for either team. All 11 (players) have to stand up. I don’t think there is just one person in either team holding the key to success”, Stokes stated ahead of the 1st Test match against India.

Shubman Gill – Newly Made Skipper

The Indian team will be led by young Shubman Gill as the BCCI named him the skipper after the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma announced their Test retirements. Rishabh Pant was named the vice-captain of the Indian team. Team India has not announced their playing XI yet for the first Test match against England, which is set to take place on June 20 at Leeds.

England’s Playing XI For the First Test vs India

Recently, the host nation declared their playing XI for the 1st Test match at Leeds. They have added Ollie Pope at No. 3 ahead of the youngster Jacob Bethell. England also has three seamers and one specialist spinner in their playing XI.

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (C), Jamie Smith (WK), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.