News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
W, 0, W, W, W! Surya Anand Scripts Unbelievable Turnaround For Nellai Royal Kings in TNPL 2025
tamil-nadu-premier-league-tnpl

W, 0, W, W, W! Surya Anand Scripts Unbelievable Turnaround For Siechem Madurai Panthers in TNPL 2025

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: June 19, 2025 - 3 min read

The Siechem Madurai Panthers beat the Nellai Royal Kings by 10 runs.

W, 0, W, W, W! Surya Anand Scripts Unbelievable Turnaround For Nellai Royal Kings in TNPL 2025

Not every day do you lose a match, needing 11 runs off 12 deliveries with four wickets in hand. The Nellai Royal Kings have just etched their name into an unwanted side of the Tamil Nadu Premier League’s (TNPL) history books. Chasing a target of 169 runs, the Royal Kings were well on track with just 11 runs needed in the last two overs. But that’s when things went haywire. As a result, the chasers gifted two crucial points to the Siechem Madurai Panthers. 

Being put into bat, the Panthers scored 168/9, a total which was on par. Balchander Anirudh and Atheeq Ur Rahman shone with the bat, scoring a brisk 48 and 36, respectively. The Royal Kings rode on captain Arun Karthik’s fiery 67 and were well on the course of adding two points to their name. That’s when the Panthers snatched victory from the jaws of defeat. It took just five deliveries for Surya Anand to dismantle the Panthers’ charge. 

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

Surya Anand – Panthers’ New Hero

Who says you need to be a batter to go berserk? Surya Anand came in as a substitute for the Panthers and was instrumental in helping his team get to the victory line. In his spell that lasted 23 deliveries, he grabbed four wickets and gave away just 24 runs. All of his wickets came in the 19th over of the match, in a span of five deliveries. 

ALSO READ:

A win for the Nellai Royal Kings last night would have gotten them to the second position on the points table. However, they have now played four games with as many points and sit fourth on the table. As for the Panthers, the Surya Anand-powered victory meant a lot in terms of the points. They also sit on four points, but are placed sixth due to their run rate. 

The TNPL 2025 is surely heating up, with four teams placed with the same number of points. The Chepauk Super Gillies and the SKM Salem Spartans sit well on top with eight and six points respectively. On the other hand, the Trichy Grand Cholas have managed just a solitary victory, and the Lyca Kovai Kings are yet to open their account. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Nellai Royal Kings
Siechem Madurai Panthers
Surya Anand
Tamil Nadu Premier League
TNPL 2025
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

Related posts

Ravichandran Ashwin and Dindigul Dragons Cleared of Ball Tampering Allegations in TNPL 2025

Ravichandran Ashwin and Dindigul Dragons Cleared of Ball Tampering Allegations in TNPL 2025

Ravichandran Ashwin was accused of ball tampering in the match against Madurai Panthers on June 14.
June 16, 2025
Amogh Bodas
DD vs CSG Dream11 Prediction: Dindigul Dragons are a better side and have more utility players, so they should win.

DD vs CSG Dream11 Prediction Today Match 14 Playing XI: TNPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

June 16, 2025
Darpan Jain
LKK vs SMP Dream11 Prediction: The Lyca Kovai Kings appear to have a stronger squad, so they should win the contest.

LKK vs SMP Dream11 Prediction Today Match 8 Playing XI: TNPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

June 11, 2025
Darpan Jain
Top 5 Players From TNPL 2025 Who Will Be In The Radar of IPL Teams

Top 5 Players From TNPL 2025 Who Will Be In The Radar of IPL Teams

Here are five players from TNPL 2025 who could be on the radar of IPL franchises ahead of the 2026 season.
June 10, 2025
Vishnu PN
SS vs TGC Dream11 Prediction: The Salem Spartans look slightly stronger, so they should win this contest and keep the momentum.

SS vs TGC Dream11 Prediction Today Match 7 Playing XI: TNPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

June 10, 2025
Darpan Jain
Strike Rate of 321, Out of Favour RCB All-Rounder Makes Statement With a 14-Ball 45 in TNPL 2025

Strike Rate of 321, Out of Favour RCB All-Rounder Makes Statement With a 14-Ball 45 in TNPL 2025

He failed to get a single game with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025.
June 9, 2025
Vishnu PN
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.