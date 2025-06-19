News
Mitchell Santner Continues Top Form in Vitality T20 Blast 2025, Helps Surrey Go Top of South Group Table
indian-premier-league-ipl

Mumbai Indians Star Continues Top Form in Vitality T20 Blast 2025, Helps Surrey Go Top of South Group Table

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: June 19, 2025 - 2 min read

He now has 10 wickets in five matches.

Mitchell Santner Continues Top Form in Vitality T20 Blast 2025, Helps Surrey Go Top of South Group Table

Mumbai Indians star Mitchell Santner continued his strong form in the Vitality T20 Blast 2025 as he played a key role in Surrey’s win over Sussex at The Oval, London. The left-arm spinner bowled a tight spell, finishing with figures of three for 26 in his four overs.

Three Key Wickets Seal the Deal

Santner bowled four overs, gave away just 26 runs, and picked up three important wickets of Tom Clark, John Simpson, and Jack Carson. His control and accuracy in the middle overs once again turned the match in Surrey’s favour. Santner now has 10 wickets in five matches with an economy rate of 7.09.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

Surrey had earlier posted a big total of 210 for 6, thanks to strong batting from Will Jacks (43 off 20), Dom Sibley (45 off 32), Sam Curran (38 off 28), Tom Curran (20 off 13), and Ollie Sykes (44 off 18). In the bowling department, Reece Topley also picked up three wickets, while Tom Curran and Chris Jordan chipped in with two and one respectively, but it was Santner who stood out once again.

ALSO READ:

Santner’s Decent season with Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025

Earlier in the IPL 2025, Mitchell Santner played 13 matches for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025. He picked up 10 wickets throughout the season. While he didn’t take many wickets, his economy rate of 7.92 was quite decent and helped his team control the game during the middle overs. Santner’s consistent performances in both leagues show why he remains a valuable all-round option for any T20 side.

Mitchell Santner
Surrey
Vitalilty T20 Blast 2025
Sagar Paul


