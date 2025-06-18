News
Defending Champions Jabalpur Lions Register First Win of MP T20 League 2025 After All-Round Show From Captain Saransh Jain
Defending Champions Jabalpur Lions Register First Win of MP T20 League 2025 After All-Round Show From Captain Saransh Jain

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: June 19, 2025 - 2 min read
Defending Champions Jabalpur Lions Register First Win of MP T20 League 2025 After All-Round Show From Captain Saransh Jain

Jabalpur Lions, who are the defending champions in the ongoing Madhya Pradesh League (MP T20 League 2025), picked up their first win in four games, courtesy of an all-round show from their skipper Saransh Jain.

The Lions have lost their previous two matches with their first clash ending in no result due to rain. However, today (June 18) the skipper led the team from the front as they outclassed the Chambal Ghariyals by five wickets.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

Saransh first delivered with the ball, taking a three-wicket haul before slamming a deft knock of 32 with the bat.

Speaking about the 32-year-old’s credentials, he has played at India A level and also had a strong last domestic season. In the Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Saransh played 7 matches for MP scoring 144 runs including a fifty, and took 21 wickets including two fifers. He looked decent in Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT 2024) too with 39 runs and two wickets in four games.

Jabalpur Lions beat Chambal Ghariyals comfortably by five wickets

Speaking about the match, the Ghariyals batted first and posted 167 for 9 in 20 overs. Captain Shubham Sharma was the highlight in their batting attack, who came out No.3 and batted till the last over of the innings to finish with a fiery 68(47). The knock came as a saving grace after their middle order collapsed and the Chambal outfit were left reeling at 89 for 7 by the 13th over.

The skipper then stitched a crucial 78-run partnership with spinner Aman Bhadoriya 32(21) for the eight wicket which propelled their scoreboard to a respectable total.

Coming to the chase, the Lions did briefly look like they might be in trouble after getting reduced to 30 for 3 by the fourth over but a steady fifty-run stand between captain Saransh Jain and wicketkeeper Abhishek Bhandari 36(25) made amends for the early setback. Ritik Tada then almost single-handedly took the game away by blasting 44(19) and Rahul Batham 27(17) complemented him well from the other end as Jabalpur chased down the target with an over to spare in the end.

Chandra Moulee Das
