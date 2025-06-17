After Impressive IPL Debut Season, SRH Youngster Smashes Unbeaten 90 Off 46 Balls In MP T20 League 2025

The youngster scored 236 runs at a strike rate of 166 in IPL 2025

It was very much evident why Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) had sought the services of young Aniket Verma for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 in their second match of the season against Lucknow Super Giants.

The 23-year-old barely looked intimidated by the stage and pressure of the occasion as he blasted 36 in just 13 balls off which 30 runs came from his five sixes.

Aniket Verma’s superb run with SRH continues in MP T20 League 2025

In a team that had the likes of Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen, Verma stole the show in the clash against Delhi Capitals as he single-handedly took them to a total of 163 with a valiant 74 off 41 balls.

He continued this with 18 off 14 against Gujarat Titans 8-ball 18 against Mumbai Indians and 26 off 9 balls against eventual winners Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

His non-plussed approach to batting in a team known for its big hitters has put Aniket in the spotlight despite SRH enduring a poor season. Despite playing just one T20 for Madhya Pradesh’s senior team in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024, he has played all 14 matches for SRH in IPL 2025, scoring a total of 236 runs at a strike rate of 166.

The only time his strike rate dropped to lower hundreds was in a run-a-ball 19 against Chennai Super Kings on a turning track.

He continued this brilliant run in the Madhya Pradesh T20 League (MP T20 League) 2025 with a fantastic 32 off 14 balls for Bhopal Leopards in the massive 98-run win against Bundelkhand Bulls.

Aniket smashes 91 not out in Rewa Jaguars vs Bhopal Leopards

He continued it with a swashbuckling 91 not out off 46 balls in the third match against Rewa Jaguars on Tuesday.

Bhopal captain Arshad Khan elected to bat first after winning the toss in Gwalior as in-form opener Shivang Kumar and Yash Dubey were back in the hut by the third over for single-digit scores.

Aniket then took charge of the innings as he smashed six sixes and six boundaries in his innings as he took Bhopal from 37/3 in five overs to 167/5 in 15.4 overs.

Before he could reach a hundred, heavy rain halted the match which was eventually called off as play was unable to resume by 10.30 PM (IST).

