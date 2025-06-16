News
KKR Spinner Shivam Shukla Shines For Rewa Jaguars in Madhya Pradesh T20 League
mp-t20-league

KKR Spinner Shines For Rewa Jaguars in Madhya Pradesh T20 League

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: June 16, 2025 - 3 min read

Rewa Jaguars beat Chambal Ghariyals by 39 runs.

KKR Spinner Shivam Shukla Shines For Rewa Jaguars in Madhya Pradesh T20 League

The Madhya Pradesh T20 League is up and running, and excitement knows no bounds. The Rewa Jaguars have defeated the Chambal Ghariyals by 39 runs, thanks to scintillating spells from Shivam Shukla and Saransh Surana. They now sit comfortably on top of the points table with three wins out of as many games. The Ghariyals, on the other hand, have registered their first loss of the season. Both teams were unbeaten coming into this fixture, and the Jaguars have maintained their clean sheet.

Shivam Shukla, a mystery-spinner, bagged three wickets for a mere 20 runs to help the table-toppers script victory against the Ghariyals. In the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL), Shukla was roped in by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as a replacement for Rovman Powell, who needed surgery for a tonsil issue. The 29-year-old has featured for Madhya Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT). His best numbers include a four-wicket haul against Bengal in his only season. 

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

How Shivam Shukla Turned the Game

The Rewa Jaguars skipper, Himanshu Mantri, won the toss and elected to bat first. The Jaguars didn’t have the best of starts, losing three wickets inside the powerplay. But Kanishk Dubey and Sagar Solanki put up a brave 69-run stand for the fourth wicket. The former scored 64 off just 36 deliveries before running himself out, whereas Solanki managed a 26-ball 36. This partnership took the Jaguars to a respectable 158. The Punjab Kings’ pacer Kuldeep Sen was taken to the cleaners for 43 runs off his quota of four overs. 

ALSO READ:

In response, the Ghariyals came out all guns blazing. Opener Apurve Dwivedi raced off to a 15-ball 45, and the chasers were 76/2 in the powerplay. But when everyone was going for runs, two bowlers stepped up. Shivam Shukla and Saransh Surana came together to add six wickets for just 26 runs in a span of seven overs between them. As a result, the Ghariyals lost six wickets for 16 runs and were reduced to 119 in their 20 overs. Shivam Sharma finished with figures of 3/20 in his quota of four overs. 

The Rewa Jaguars have got off to a magnificent start to their campaign, with six points already on the board. However, this loss won’t hurt much for the Chambal Ghariyals as they sit second on the table with four points. 

Chambal Ghariyals
Kolkata Knight Riders
MP T20 League 2025
Rewa Jaguars
Shivam Shukla
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

