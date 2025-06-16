Team of WTC 2025 Cycle: 3 India Players, 3 South Africa Players Make the Cut

South Africa clinched the WTC 2025 mace with a win over Australia.

The third edition of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 concluded with South Africa lifting the trophy at Lord’s on June 14. Led by Temba Bavuma, the Proteas overcame a mighty challenge in Australia to win an ICC trophy after 27 years.

South Africa beat the 2023 Test champions by five wickets, chasing 282 in the fourth innings. Kagiso Rabada, Aiden Markram, and Bavuma played key roles in their triumph. With this title, they put an end to the years of heartbreak in the ICC knockouts.

The moment all of South Africa had been waiting for 🇿🇦🏆#WTC25 #SAvAUS pic.twitter.com/tmgZGbkFFy — ICC (@ICC) June 14, 2025

The WTC 2023-25 cycle had India missing out on the final for the first time. The competition had several top players delivering their best in the format known as the pinnacle of the sport. Here, we have put together the team of the WTC 2025 cycle.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

(Matches – 19, Runs – 1798, Average – 52.88)

The Indian youngster was the second leading run-scorer in the WTC 2025 cycle. Yashasvi Jaiswal registered four hundreds and 10 half-centuries in this period. He started the cycle with a fine 171 against the West Indies in Roseau. In early 2024, he hit two double centuries versus England at home. Jaiswal delivered another magnificent knock when he made 161 against Australia at Perth.

Aiden Markram

(Matches – 11, Runs – 708, Average – 37.26)

One can argue Ben Duckett deserves to be on the team of WTC 2025 cycle as he has higher volume, similar average and much better strike rate. But Aiden Markram pips him for his role in helping South Africa win the title. He made a sublime 136 in the fourth innings under immense pressure. Earlier last year, he smashed 106 off 103 at Cape Town against the Indian bowling attack that had Jasprit Bumrah.

Joe Root

(Matches – 22, Runs – 1968, Average – 54.66)

Joe Root continued to pile on runs in the longer format, ending up as the highest run-scorer in the previous cycle. He scored seven centuries and seven half centuries in this period. Root kicked off the WTC 2025 with a hundred at Birmingham in the Ashes. He also hit one century in India and a stunning 262 in Pakistan. His consistent performances included twin centuries against Sri Lanka at Lord’s.

Temba Bavuma

(Matches – 8, Runs – 711, Average – 59.25)

Temba Bavuma answered the critics with terrific performances on the way to leading South Africa to the title. He made two hundreds and five fifties in this competition. Bavuma’s knock of 106 against Pakistan at Cape Town when they were 72/3 proved crucial to reach the final. In the WTC final, he scored 66 in the second innings while battling with a hamstring injury.

ALSO READ:

Kamindu Mendis

(Matches – 11, Runs – 1123, Average – 62.38)

Kamindu Mendis had the best average in the WTC 2025 cycle among batters with more than 500 runs. The left-hand batter registered five centuries and three half centuries in 11 matches. His best came against New Zealand, hitting an unbeaten 182 at Galle. Kamindu also hit a century against England in Manchester.

Jamie Smith

(Matches – 9, Runs – 637, Average – 42.46)

Jamie Smith has become an integral part of England’s Bazball set-up. He has played only nine games but has delivered multiple knocks in tough situations. His 95 against West Indies at Birmingham came when England were 169/6. In another heroic effort, he hit his maiden century against Sri Lanka coming in at 125/4. Smith also has a fine 89 under his belt against Pakistan, when his team was reeling at 98/5 in Rawalpindi.

Ravindra Jadeja

(Matches – 15, Runs – 664, Average – 31.61, Wickets – 55, Average – 23.43)

Ravindra Jadeja is the leading all-rounder in Test cricket and the previous WTC cycle wasn’t any different. He produced a superb century against England at Rajkot, and made four fifties in this period. With the ball, he was exceptional, picking up three five-wicket hauls. The left-arm spinner took a 10-fer against New Zealand at Wankhede but couldn’t stop India suffering a home whitewash.

Mitch Santner

(Matches – 6, Runs – 300, Average – 30, Wickets – 33, Average – 19.84)

Mitch Santner played only six games but makes it into the team of WTC 2025 cycle for his contribution on the India tour. Beating India in India is a monumental challenge and New Zealand did it with a clean sweep. Santner played one game on the tour but snared 13 wickets across two innings while scoring a crucial 33 with the bat.

Pat Cummins

(Matches – 18, Wickets – 80, Average – 23.48)

The Australian skipper ended up on the losing side in the WTC 2025 final but finished the cycle as the leading wicket-taker. Pat Cummins snared six five-wicket hauls in this period, including two at the MCG against Pakistan. He stepped up in the first innings of the WTC final, picking up 6 for 28 to give his side a healthy lead.

Kagiso Rabada

(Matches – 11, Wickets – 56, Average – 18.73)

Amidst question marks over his commitment to the Proteas team, Kagiso Rabada delivered an incredible performance in the WTC final. He bagged 5 for 51 in the first innings and followed it up with 4 for 59, immortalising his stature in world cricket. The right-arm seamer had the third best average amongst fast bowlers behind Jasprit Bumrah and Matt Henry.

Jasprit Bumrah

(Matches – 15, Wickets – 77, Average – 15.09)

The India spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was by far the best bowler in the WTC 2025 cycle. He took only three fewer wickets than Cummins while playing three fewer games. Nobody could come close to Bumrah’s ridiculous average of 15.09 runs per wicket. He claimed five five-wicket hauls in this period – three on the tour of Australia, one in Cape Town and one against England in Visakhapatnam.

Team of WTC 2025 Cycle

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Aiden Markram

Joe Root

Temba Bavuma (c)

Kamindu Mendis

Jamie Smith (wk)

Ravindra Jadeja

Mitch Santner

Pat Cummins

Kagiso Rabada

Jasprit Bumrah

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.