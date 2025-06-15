News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
'We Deserve to Be Here': Says South Africa Pacer Kagiso Rabada After Winning the ICC World Test Championship Final 2025
world-test-championship

‘Rabada Will Be One Of Those Guys’ – Huge Praise For Speedster From Temba Bavuma After South Africa Win WTC 2025

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: June 15, 2025 - 3 min read

They defeated Australia by five wickets in the WTC 2025 Final.

'We Deserve to Be Here': Says South Africa Pacer Kagiso Rabada After Winning the ICC World Test Championship Final 2025

South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada was elated after winning the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final 2025 by beating the defending champions, Australia, at Lord’s Stadium. Soon after winning the title, he took a dig at those who previously called out the team for clashing with relatively weaker oppositions to qualify for the summit clash.

“Extremely happy. We have planned well and worked hard. We deserve to be here. People said we have not faced strong oppositions which is rubbish. We beat Australia this time, had to be on our A game,” he said after the match.

South Africa Skipper Temba Bavuma on Kagiso Rabada

The South African skipper, who is only the second captain to lead his nation to an ICC tournament victory after Hansie Cronje, has praised their ace pacer after the final. Bavuma believes that the 30-year-old will soon enter the ICC Hall of Fame. He also acknowledged how Rabada overcame the recent hardships, following his ban due to the usage of recreational drugs, to produce match-winning performances in both innings of the match.

MP T20 League 2025 June 12-24 Scindia Cup Madhya Pradesh

“KG is a massive player. A couple of days ago, I went to the ICC Hall of Fame meet. I think in a couple of years, KG will be one of those guys. When he came into the game, there was controversy behind him. He was motivated to do what he needed to do, and like a champion, he came and did what he did,” stated Bavuma.

ALSO READ:

Rabada on WTC 2025 Final

SA skipper Bavuma had elected to bowl first after winning the toss. Rabada and his fellow pacers proved their call to be right as they wrecked the Australian batting lineup for just 212 runs. The seamer led the charge with his five-wicket haul. Marco Jansen also scalped three wickets in that innings.

He also claimed a four-fer under pressure after the Proteas failed to capitalise on a low total. Australia bundled them out for 138 and gained a lead of 74 runs. Moreover, the Aussie tail-enders put up a long partnership in the third innings to stretch the lead over 250. Eventually, they finished on 207 after a gritty 136-ball-58 from Mitchell Starc.

Coming into the chase, captain Bavuma’s sublime 62* and Aiden Markram’s brilliant 102* on Day 3 set the stage for the Proteas to claim the ICC title. However, Bavuma could add only four runs more to his overnight score before being dismissed by the opposition captain Pat Cummins, early on Day 4. But Markram continued his stellar show and just missed out on finishing things off by a whisker. His 136 in the fourth innings guided South Africa to their maiden ICC Test Mace.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Kagiso Rabada
SA vs AUS
South Africa
Temba Bavuma
World Test Championship 2025 final
WTC 2025 Final
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

Related posts

pat cummins josh hazlewood alex carey nathan lyon wtc 2025 final aus vs sa

Former Australia Pacer Feels Bowling Quartet Shouldn’t Be ‘Lock’, Slams Josh Hazlewood For Prioritising IPL After WTC 2025 Final Loss

Hazlewood had to overcome a shoulder niggle before returning to IPL 2025
3:51 pm
Samarnath Soory
Fortunately for South Africa, the right version of Aiden Markram stepped up when they required it the most in the WTC 2025 final.

Aiden Markram Fights Demons and Perceptions on the Biggest Stage in WTC 2025 Final

Certain phases can change a player’s career, and this might be Aiden Markram’s moment.
1:34 pm
Darpan Jain
Will Steve Smith Be Fit For Australia's Next Test Series Against West Indies After Injury During WTC 2025 Final?

Will Steve Smith Be Fit For Australia’s Next Test Series Against West Indies After Injury During WTC 2025 Final?

Australia will next tour the West Indies for a three-match Test series.
1:03 pm
Sreejita Sen
Australia Skipper Pat Cummins Reveals Reasons Behind WTC 2025 Final Defeat

‘Didn’t Give Us A Chance’: Australia Skipper Pat Cummins Reveals Reasons Behind WTC 2025 Final Defeat

They will next tour the West Indies at the end of June.
7:51 am
Sreejita Sen
3 Australia Players Who Might Retire During the Next World Test Championship Cycle

3 Australia Players Who Might Retire During the Next World Test Championship Cycle

7:47 am
Chandra Moulee Das
watch video south africa lifting wtc 2025 mace temba bavuma trophy shots

[Watch] Video of South Africa Lifting ICC WTC 2025 Title Mace, Temba Bavuma Firing Trophy Shots After Historic Triumph at Lord’s vs Australia

6:12 pm
CX Staff Writer
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.