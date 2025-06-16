Will Bangladesh All-Rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz Play the 1st SL vs BAN Test in Galle? 

Bangladesh will begin their next World Test Championship cycle against Sri Lanka on June 17.

Bangladesh are set to get their next World Test Championship (WTC) campaign underway against Sri Lanka on June 17. The Tigers will play a complete bilateral series against the island nation, starting with two Test matches in Galle and Colombo, respectively. However, Najmul Hossain Shanto and his team have a worry looming over their heads. All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz is doubtful to start for the first Test, and his absence can make a lot of difference to the visitors’ team combination.

Having skipped the last training session due to a fever, the team was hopeful that Miraz would resume training on June 16. But the 27-year-old did not mark his attendance on the field. His medical reports declared him virus-free, but he still seems to be very weak.

Early Uncertainties for Bangladesh

Skipper Shanto expressed that not having the services of the off-spinning all-rounder will surely have an impact on their combination. When asked about Miraz’s condition, the Bangladesh captain stated that he was recovering well, but is still not fully fit to play.

“Miraz’s condition is better than before, but he is still under observation. A lot of things depend on him as far as tomorrow’s combination is concerned, because to be honest, he is still not well. His health is improving, but a lot of things depend on his availability and if he is alright, we can play with a good combination”, the skipper told the media.

The 26-year-old captain also stressed the importance of starting the new WTC cycle on a good note. The Tigers could register only a solitary victory in the first WTC cycle, but recovered well in the second cycle. They managed to win four Tests in the previous cycle, most of them overseas. Skipper Shanto also spoke about his squad and the opportunity to do something special in Sri Lanka.

“It is very important to start the WTC on a positive note. We had good preparation back home. I hope we can start the competition very well. We have good memories in Sri Lanka, which will be helpful, but every series is a new beginning. The top order has to provide the team with a good start. We have a good squad here, so it will be a great opportunity to do something special here,” said Bangladesh’s skipper.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz: A Vital Cog

The Bangladesh vice-captain is a crucial part of the Test set-up. In 28 WTC appearances, Miraz has racked up 1272 runs with a century and six fifties to his name. Additionally, he has 87 wickets to his name with two five-wicket hauls. Against the Sri Lankans, he has registered 350 runs at an average of 31.81.

Bangladesh have some business to settle in the island nation. They have managed to win just a solitary Test on Sri Lankan soil, losing 11 of the 14 matches played. If they are to start their WTC cycle on a high, Shanto and his men will have their task cut out. Speaking about the turn that the wickets can offer, the Bangla skipper feels that his team will need to bat well and make full use of the conditions.

“There will be challenges for the batters as spinners take a lot of wickets in this venue. But we also have to consider that there are a lot of runs here in the first 2-3 days. We have to bat well. It is a balanced side with enough options for batting and bowling. We can pick the XI depending on the opposition and conditions. We also have to execute our plans by playing good cricket,” he concluded.

