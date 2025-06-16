News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Will Bangladesh All-Rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz Play the 1st SL vs BAN Test in Galle?
all-cricket

Will Bangladesh All-Rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz Play the 1st SL vs BAN Test in Galle? 

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: June 16, 2025 - 4 min read

Bangladesh will begin their next World Test Championship cycle against Sri Lanka on June 17.

Will Bangladesh All-Rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz Play the 1st SL vs BAN Test in Galle?

Bangladesh are set to get their next World Test Championship (WTC) campaign underway against Sri Lanka on June 17. The Tigers will play a complete bilateral series against the island nation, starting with two Test matches in Galle and Colombo, respectively. However, Najmul Hossain Shanto and his team have a worry looming over their heads. All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz is doubtful to start for the first Test, and his absence can make a lot of difference to the visitors’ team combination. 

Having skipped the last training session due to a fever, the team was hopeful that Miraz would resume training on June 16. But the 27-year-old did not mark his attendance on the field. His medical reports declared him virus-free, but he still seems to be very weak. 

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

Early Uncertainties for Bangladesh

Skipper Shanto expressed that not having the services of the off-spinning all-rounder will surely have an impact on their combination. When asked about Miraz’s condition, the Bangladesh captain stated that he was recovering well, but is still not fully fit to play. 

“Miraz’s condition is better than before, but he is still under observation. A lot of things depend on him as far as tomorrow’s combination is concerned, because to be honest, he is still not well. His health is improving, but a lot of things depend on his availability and if he is alright, we can play with a good combination”, the skipper told the media.

The 26-year-old captain also stressed the importance of starting the new WTC cycle on a good note. The Tigers could register only a solitary victory in the first WTC cycle, but recovered well in the second cycle. They managed to win four Tests in the previous cycle, most of them overseas. Skipper Shanto also spoke about his squad and the opportunity to do something special in Sri Lanka. 

“It is very important to start the WTC on a positive note. We had good preparation back home. I hope we can start the competition very well. We have good memories in Sri Lanka, which will be helpful, but every series is a new beginning. The top order has to provide the team with a good start. We have a good squad here, so it will be a great opportunity to do something special here,” said Bangladesh’s skipper.

ALSO READ:

Mehidy Hasan Miraz: A Vital Cog

The Bangladesh vice-captain is a crucial part of the Test set-up. In 28 WTC appearances, Miraz has racked up 1272 runs with a century and six fifties to his name. Additionally, he has 87 wickets to his name with two five-wicket hauls. Against the Sri Lankans, he has registered 350 runs at an average of 31.81. 

Bangladesh have some business to settle in the island nation. They have managed to win just a solitary Test on Sri Lankan soil, losing 11 of the 14 matches played. If they are to start their WTC cycle on a high, Shanto and his men will have their task cut out. Speaking about the turn that the wickets can offer, the Bangla skipper feels that his team will need to bat well and make full use of the conditions.

“There will be challenges for the batters as spinners take a lot of wickets in this venue. But we also have to consider that there are a lot of runs here in the first 2-3 days. We have to bat well. It is a balanced side with enough options for batting and bowling. We can pick the XI depending on the opposition and conditions. We also have to execute our plans by playing good cricket,” he concluded.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Bangladesh Cricket
Mehidy Hasan Miraz
SL vs BAN
sri lanka cricket
World Test Championship
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

Related posts

South Africa All-rounder Delano Potgeiter Replaces Punjab Kings Star Azmatullah Omarzai at Mumbai Indians New York MLC 2025

Mumbai Indians MLC Franchise Ropes In South Africa All-rounder To Replace Punjab Kings Star

Mumbai Indians New York will play their next game against the Seattle Orcas on June 19.
3:51 pm
Amogh Bodas
Red-Ball Legend James Anderson Admits to ‘Missing’ T20 Cricket For a Decade in His Career

Red-Ball Legend James Anderson Admits to ‘Missing’ T20 Cricket For a Decade in His Career

James Anderson returned to T20 cricket in style after more than a decade.
June 13, 2025
Amogh Bodas
Rising Star Sets a Record in Women’s Maharashtra Premier League 2025

Rising Star Sets a Record in Women’s Maharashtra Premier League 2025

The right-arm medium pacer registered her name in the record books of the Women's Maharashtra Premier League.
June 13, 2025
Amogh Bodas
17 Players Whose Moves Have Put the Future of International Cricket in the Balance, Ft. Nicholas Pooran

17 Players Whose Moves Have Put the Future of International Cricket in the Balance Amid Franchise Cricket Surge

Nicholas Pooran is a recent addition to the long list of players relinquishing central contracts to take up franchise cricket.
June 10, 2025
Amogh Bodas

Meet Parth Rekhade, 25-Year-Old Spinner Who Dismissed SKY, Rahane, and Shivam Dube in a Span of Five Balls in Ranji Trophy 2025 Semis

He got rid of Rahane, Suryakumar, and Dube in the same over.
February 18, 2025
Vishnu PN
Shivam Dube

Not Ravindra Jadeja, Another CSK All-Rounder Shines With Five-wicket Haul in Ranji Trophy 2025 Semi-Final

Shivam Dube impressed with a five-wicket haul in Mumbai's Ranji Trophy semi-final against Vidarbha.
February 18, 2025
Vishnu PN
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.