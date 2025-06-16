India Women’s Cricket 2025 Calendar: Full Fixtures, Dates and Opposition for India Women in 2025

India Women will face England and Australia ahead of hosting the Women's ODI World Cup 2025.

India Women have had a successful half of 2025 so far. They started the year with a 3-0 whitewash over visitors, Ireland Women. Most of the players were then drawn into the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025. The Women in Blue then regrouped for their flight to Colombo. Three teams, including hosts Sri Lanka Women and South Africa Women, competed in a double round-robin format.

India Women’s Cricket 2025 Calendar

After winning the ODI Tri Series, India Women are now gearing up for the English summer. They will soon be in action for five T20Is and three ODIs against the hosts, England Women. After the month-long tournament, Harmanpreet & Co. will head back home to face Australia Women in three ODIs. It will also mark their last practice ahead of the ODI World Cup at home.

Overall, India Women will play five T20Is and six ODIs before beginning with the multi-nation tournament on September 30. India will face Sri Lanka at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. They will later meet the mighty neighbours, Pakistan Women, at a neutral venue in Colombo on October 5.

India will then face off with South Africa and the defending champions, Australia, in Vizag. Indore will host India’s fixture against England, while Guwahati will host the New Zealand encounter. India’s league stage campaign will end at the same venue where it began, in Bengaluru, against Bangladesh on October 26.

The two semi-final matches will be played on October 29 and 30. The first match would be played in Guwahati or Colombo, depending on the qualification of Pakistan, as the neighbouring nation is not permitted to visit India amid strained political relations. The second match will be played in Bengaluru.

The venue for the Final on November 2 would be either Bengaluru or Colombo, again dependent on Pakistan’s results.

India Women’s Upcoming Series in 2025

India vs England (away) – 5 T20Is & 3 ODIs – June-July 2025

India vs Australia (home) – 3 ODIs – September 2025

ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 (India and Sri Lanka)- Sept-Nov 2025

India Women’s All Fixtures in 2025 Dates, Opposition, Venue

Date Match Opponent Venue June 28 1st T20I England Trent Bridge, Nottingham July 1 2nd T20I England County Ground, Bristol July 4 3rd T20I England The Oval, London July 9 4th T20I England Old Trafford, Manchester July 12 5th T20I England Edgbaston, Birmingham July 16 1st ODI England The Rose Bowl, Southampton July 19 2nd ODI England Lord’s, London July 22 3rd ODI England Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street September 14 1st ODI Australia Mullanpur, Chandigarh September 17 2nd ODI Australia Mullanpur, Chandigarh September 20 3rd ODI Australia Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi September 30 World Cup Match 1 Sri Lanka M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru October 5 World Cup Match 6 Pakistan R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo October 9 World Cup Match 10 South Africa Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium, Vizag October 12 World Cup Match 13 Australia Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium, Vizag October 19 World Cup Match 20 England Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore October 23 World Cup Match 24 New Zealand Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati October 26 World Cup Match 28 Bangladesh M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

