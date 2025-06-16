News
Full Fixtures, Dates and Opposition for India Women in 2025
indian-cricket-team

India Women’s Cricket 2025 Calendar: Full Fixtures, Dates and Opposition for India Women in 2025

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani
Last updated: June 16, 2025 - 3 min read

India Women will face England and Australia ahead of hosting the Women's ODI World Cup 2025.

Full Fixtures, Dates and Opposition for India Women in 2025

India Women have had a successful half of 2025 so far. They started the year with a 3-0 whitewash over visitors, Ireland Women. Most of the players were then drawn into the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025. The Women in Blue then regrouped for their flight to Colombo. Three teams, including hosts Sri Lanka Women and South Africa Women, competed in a double round-robin format.

India Women’s Cricket 2025 Calendar

After winning the ODI Tri Series, India Women are now gearing up for the English summer. They will soon be in action for five T20Is and three ODIs against the hosts, England Women. After the month-long tournament, Harmanpreet & Co. will head back home to face Australia Women in three ODIs. It will also mark their last practice ahead of the ODI World Cup at home.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

Overall, India Women will play five T20Is and six ODIs before beginning with the multi-nation tournament on September 30. India will face Sri Lanka at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. They will later meet the mighty neighbours, Pakistan Women, at a neutral venue in Colombo on October 5.

India will then face off with South Africa and the defending champions, Australia, in Vizag. Indore will host India’s fixture against England, while Guwahati will host the New Zealand encounter. India’s league stage campaign will end at the same venue where it began, in Bengaluru, against Bangladesh on October 26.

The two semi-final matches will be played on October 29 and 30. The first match would be played in Guwahati or Colombo, depending on the qualification of Pakistan, as the neighbouring nation is not permitted to visit India amid strained political relations. The second match will be played in Bengaluru.

The venue for the Final on November 2 would be either Bengaluru or Colombo, again dependent on Pakistan’s results.

India Women’s Upcoming Series in 2025

India vs England (away) – 5 T20Is & 3 ODIs – June-July 2025

India vs Australia (home) – 3 ODIs – September 2025

ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 (India and Sri Lanka)- Sept-Nov 2025

ALSO READ:

India Women’s All Fixtures in 2025 Dates, Opposition, Venue

DateMatchOpponentVenue
June 281st T20IEnglandTrent Bridge, Nottingham
July 12nd T20IEnglandCounty Ground, Bristol
July 43rd T20IEnglandThe Oval, London
July 94th T20IEnglandOld Trafford, Manchester
July 125th T20IEnglandEdgbaston, Birmingham
July 161st ODIEnglandThe Rose Bowl, Southampton
July 192nd ODIEnglandLord’s, London
July 223rd ODIEnglandRiverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
September 141st ODIAustraliaMullanpur, Chandigarh
September 172nd ODIAustraliaMullanpur, Chandigarh
September 203rd ODIAustraliaArun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
September 30World Cup Match 1Sri LankaM. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
October 5World Cup Match 6PakistanR Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
October 9World Cup Match 10South AfricaDr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium, Vizag
October 12World Cup Match 13AustraliaDr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium, Vizag
October 19World Cup Match 20EnglandHolkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
October 23World Cup Match 24New ZealandBarsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
October 26World Cup Match 28BangladeshM. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

