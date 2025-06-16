VVS Laxman Presence in India Camp Ahead of the England Test Series Raises Eyebrows; Here’s why he is in England

This comes after head coach Gautam Gambhir returned to India due to a family emergency.

Former India cricketer VVS Laxman has been spotted with Shubman Gill & Co. for the past two days in England. The Indian team is gearing up for the upcoming five-match Test series, starting on June 20. Laxman has been a stalwart for Indian cricket; the kind of record he has, especially in the red ball format, is commendable.

VVS Laxman Seen in India Camp

The former India great is involved with the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru and plays an important role in shaping young players. Most likely, he is in conversation with the coaches of the Indian team and shares his valuable thoughts on how to play in English conditions. He is likely to board the flight back home in a couple of days

“He has gone there for some other purpose, not on any assignment with the Indian team. He travelled to London from Lausanne. The target is to win in England, and he may have spoken to the coaches and selectors present here, and perhaps even attended the intra-squad game. But he holds no official role with this team”, said a BCCI source.

Talking about his career, the Hyderabadi cricketer has taken part in a total of 34 first-class matches in England. He played for Lancashire across the 2007 and 2009 County Championship editions. The former Indian batter has played 17 Test matches against England, where he scored 766 runs with the highest score of 75. He also amassed six half-centuries against the English team during his playing days.

When Will Gautam Gambhir Return For England Test Series?

Laxman’s presence in England has raised a lot of questions as head coach Gautam Gambhir returned to India following his mother’s poor health. As per reports, Gambhir is likely to join the Indian team within the next three days. Under the new leadership of Shubman Gill, India will play the first Test against England in Leeds from June 20. Team India will reach Leeds on June 17.

