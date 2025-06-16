News
Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer Xavier Bartlett unleashed his batting prowess during the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025.
Punjab Kings (PBKS) Pacer Stuns With Batting Expertise, Scores Maiden T20 Fifty To Win the Game in MLC 2025

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: June 16, 2025 - 3 min read

It was a timely knock from the quick, who came as a saviour for the San Francisco Unicorns.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer Xavier Bartlett unleashed his batting prowess during the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer Xavier Bartlett unleashed his batting prowess during the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 fixture against MI New York. It was a timely knock from the Aussie quick, who came as a saviour for the San Francisco Unicorns.

Batting at No.8, Bartlett scored 59 runs in 25 deliveries, including four boundaries and five maximums, at a strike rate of 236. When he arrived at the crease, the Unicorns were reeling at 108/6 and looked out of the game, with few specialist batters remaining.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

However, Bartlett soon took the attack back on the MI New York bowlers and started hitting bowlers all around the park. 77.96% of his total runs came via fours and sixes, as he took his team to an outstanding victory from nowhere.

ALSO READ:

He stitched a 43-run stand with Haris Rauf for the eighth wicket and ensured that the San Francisco Unicorns continue their winning streak in the season. Earlier, Bartlett took a solitary wicket while conceding 32 runs at an economy rate of 8 in his four-over spell with the ball.

Xavier Bartlett enjoying a fine run in MLC 2025

Xavier Bartlett has been in fine form in the ongoing Major League Cricket season 2025 and is one of the reasons behind San Francisco Unicorns’ immense success early in the tournament. He has taken wickets consistently without conceding too many runs in the first three games.

Bartlett has five wickets at an average of 18.60 in three innings, including a four-wicket haul. In the latest game against MI New York, he showed his batting expertise by powering his team over the line from an improbable situation when the middle order failed massively.

It was a big chase, and the required rate was high, but Bartlett showed he is more than just a handy batter. Some of his shots against quality bowlers proved that he can be trusted with the bat.

Usually, his main role remains picking wickets upfront and bowling economical overs at the back end, but when a chance arrived with the bat, Bartlett didn’t miss it. The exposure to such leagues will make him a better player by the next IPL season.

Major League Cricket 2025
MLC 2025
PBKS
Punjab Kings
Xavier Bartlett
Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

A cricket nerd.

