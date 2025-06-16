Chennai Super Kings Star Flourishes in MLC 2025, Powers Franchise to Successive Wins

He scalped 24 wickets in 14 matches of the IPL 2025.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Noor Ahmad has started his Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 campaign from just where he left off the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. His four-wicket haul earned CSK’s MLC franchise Texas Super Kings (TSK) their second consecutive victory of this season.

Texas Super Kings vs LA Knight Riders

The Super Kings got off to a decent start after the LA Knight Riders (LAKR) invited them to bat first. Most of the top and middle-order batters, including Devon Conway, Faf du Plessis, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Daryl Mitchell and Shubham Ranjane, got a good start to the innings but failed to accelerate later on. However, a late surge from Donovan Ferreira powered the total to 181/4 after 20 overs. He smashed two sixes and as many boundaries, to score 32 runs off 16 balls, at a blazing strike rate of 200.

The LAKR batters continued their struggle in the chase. Six of their batters were dismissed for single-digit scores, with the highest score of 27(21) coming off from all-rounder Shadley van Schalkwyk. The last fixture’s performers Unmukt Chand and Sunil Narine also failed to get going against TSK. Matthew Tromp put up a fight with his 12-ball-23, but they eventually got bowled out for just 124 runs under 18 overs.

Noor’s 4/25 was the highlight of TSK’s bowling in the match. Adam Milne and Stephen Wiig also scalped two wickets each, while Zia-ul-Haq and Mitchell took one apiece. This marked LAKR’s back-to-back loss while chasing as they are yet to get the first points of the tournament. On the other hand, TSK are off to a flier in the MLC 2025 with successive wins to kick off the league. Du Plessis and Co. will take on the Seattle Orcas tomorrow who will be coming on the back of a defeat against the reigning champions Washington Freedom.

Noor Ahmad for CSK in IPL 2025

The five-time IPL champions CSK have endured a rough season in the recently concluded IPL 2025. The Men in Yellow managed to win only four matches out of their 14 league-stage fixtures this season. They also became the first team to be eliminated from the playoffs race. However, the 20-year-old from Afghanistan had a stellar outing amidst the poor run of his franchise. The spinner bagged 24 wickets in 14 matches at an impressive economy of 8.16.

