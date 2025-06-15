[WATCH] Delhi Capitals Batter Hits Four Consecutive Sixes For San Francisco Unicorns in Major League Cricket 2025

He went on to score 88 runs off 38 balls.

Jake Fraser-McGurk, who plays for the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has hit four back-to-back sixes in the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025. The incident took place in the fifth over of the game. While facing the last four deliveries of the United States of America (USA) bowler Shadley van Schalkwyk in that over, he came out all guns blazing to amass sixes in each of them.

Watch the video of Jake Fraser-McGurk sixes here:

Four sixes in a row ‼️ Jake Fraser-McGurk came in clutch with the #LexusAmazingPlay 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZnwX6DYhXW — Cognizant Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) June 14, 2025

McGurk went on to notch up 88 runs off just 38 balls at a blazing strike rate of 231.57. This fiery knock included two fours and 11 over-boundaries. He also bagged the Player of the Match award for his blistering knock which earned his team consecutive victories to kick off the tournament.

Notably, the 23-year-old came to this league on the back of a rough season in the recently concluded IPL 2025. He scored only 66 runs in five matches and eventually got dropped from the playing XI. He has also been axed from Australia’s T20I squad which will tour the West Indies for a five-match series, starting on July 21.

San Francisco Unicorns vs LA Knight Riders

The last edition runners-up, San Francisco Unicorns, started their campaign with a mammoth 123-run win over the defending champions Washington Freedom in the opening match of the MLC 2025. They continued their winning momentum and won the second league match by 32 runs.

The Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) had opted to field first in Oakland. McGurk, who was dismissed for a nine-ball-six in the previous match, made a swift turnaround to provide a solid start to the innings with his whirlwind 88. Opener Finn Allen also scored 52 runs in 27 balls at a strike rate of 192.59. The Unicorns put up 219/8 on the scoreboard.

Coming into the chase, most of the LAKR batters got a good start but failed to take it deep to chase the total. Unmukt Chand’s 53 runs off 32 balls and Sunil Narine’s 13-ball-27 are the only notable batting performances from their innings. Matthew Trump also scored a slow-paced 41(31) while Andre Russell fell for a two-ball-duck. Eventually, they were bundled out for 187 with one ball remaining.

However, Corey Anderson and Co. will look to continue their winning spree while taking on the MI New York on June 16. LAKR will also look to bounce back soon as they will next face the Texas Super Kings tomorrow.

