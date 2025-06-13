4 IPL Teams Including RCB That Could Eye MLC Record-Breaker Finn Allen in IPL 2026 Auction

After this amazing knock in Major League Cricket, many teams are likely to show interest in him for the IPL 2026 auction.

New Zealand batter Finn Allen put on a show in the first match of Major League Cricket 2025. Playing for the San Francisco Unicorns, he smashed 151 runs from just 51 balls against Washington Freedom at the Oakland Stadium. He hit 19 sixes during his innings, setting a new world record for the most sixes in a men’s T20 match.

He reached his fifty in 20 balls and raced to a hundred in just 34, making it the fastest century in Major League Cricket history. He kept going and reached 150 in only 49 balls, breaking the record for the quickest 150 in men’s T20 cricket. He hit five more sixes after his hundred before finally getting out.

Even though Finn Allen is a talented player, no team picked him in the IPL 2025 auction. His base price was INR 2 crore, but he went unsold. After this amazing knock in Major League Cricket, many teams are likely to show interest in him for the IPL 2026 auction. Teams like Royal Challengers Bengaluru might want to bring him in. So far, Allen has scored 4082 runs in 152 T20 matches with a strong strike rate of 170.65.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

RCB might try to sign Finn Allen in the IPL 2026 auction. He was part of the team back in 2021 as a replacement for Josh Philippe but did not get a chance to play. If picked this time, he could be used as a backup for Phil Salt.

Allen can also be a good option at number three if needed. Devdutt Padikkal and Mayank Agarwal have played that role in IPL 2025, but RCB might want a powerful hitter in the top order. With short boundaries and a batting friendly pitch at Chinnaswamy, Finn Allen’s attacking style could be very useful for them.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

KKR might look for a hard-hitting top order batter for the upcoming season. In IPL 2025, their openers Quinton de Kock and Sunil Narine did not perform well with the bat. So, they could target Finn Allen, who can also keep wickets and give them an extra option.

Eden Gardens has short boundaries, just like Chinnaswamy, so Allen’s attacking style can be very useful. If KKR want to do well in the next IPL, having a player like Finn Allen in the squad could make a big difference.

ALSO READ:

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Chennai Super Kings tried many opening pairs in IPL 2025, but none of them worked until 17 year old Ayush Mhatre came in as a replacement for Ruturaj Gaikwad and played well. Their overseas openers Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway struggled with the bat, which was one of the main reasons why CSK finished at the bottom of the table.

For the next season, CSK might look for a powerful batter who can give them fast starts. Finn Allen could be a great choice. He is known for his aggressive batting and can help CSK get quick runs in the powerplay. He can also be used as a backup wicketkeeper, which adds more value to the team.

Delhi Capitals (DC)

Delhi Capitals might look to target Finn Allen in the IPL 2026 auction. In IPL 2025, Jake Fraser-McGurk had a poor season and Faf du Plessis could not score many runs. Their top order failed to perform, which hurt the team’s chances.

For the upcoming season, DC may want to fix their top order by going for in-form players. Finn Allen could be one of the best options. The Arun Jaitley Stadium has short boundaries and is a high scoring ground, which suits Allen’s aggressive batting style. He could give Delhi quick and solid starts.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.