SRH Talent Flexes Big-Hitting Skills, Blasts 94*(53) in Vidarbha Pro T20 League Semis

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) recruit Atharva Taide, who was acquired for his base price of INR 30 lakhs ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season, put up a scintillating display of his explosive batting skills in the ongoing Vidarbha Pro T20 League.

The 25-year-old registered a blistering unbeaten knock of 94*(53), comprising an impressive seven boundaries and six maximums, striking at a rate of 177.

Playing for the Bharat Rangers, Taide’s knock helped his side post a big total of 204/3 in 20 overs against the NECO Master Blaster in the decisive semi-final clash of the Vidarbha T20 league.

The summit clash is slated for June 15 and if the Rangers manage to win tonight, they will take on the winner of the second semi-final between Pagariya Strikers and Orange Tigers.

Atharva Taide in IPL

Although a tremendous batting talent, the Vidarbha opener unfortunately didn’t get to play any matches in the recent IPL 2025. With Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma already a set opening option for SRH, Taide was roped in a backup role.

Prior to IPL 2025, he plied his trade with Punjab Kings (PBKS) for two years and showed glimpses of his brilliance. In nine games for the Punjab outfit, Taide amassed 247 runs, including two fifties.

He looked in good touch in the last domestic season too where was a consistent performer in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (domestic T20 tournament) with 189 runs from six innings at a strike rate of 142. In the Ranji Trophy too, he picked up 331 runs in eight matches, including a century and a fifty.

