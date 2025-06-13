KKR Pace Sensation Set To Miss Major League Cricket After IPL 2025 Setback

He would've represented Los Angeles Knight Riders in this MLC 2025.

South Africa star pacer Anrich Nortje has withdrawn from the Los Angeles Knight Riders’ (LAKR) squad ahead of the 2025 edition of the Major League Cricket (MLC) in the United States of America due to an injury. West Indies’ Dominic Drakes has replaced Nortje in the Los Angeles squad.

Earlier, Nortje played for MI New York in MLC 2024. Before that, he got a chance to represent Washington Freedom. Talking about the Indian Premier League (IPL), Nortje was a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders in the latest edition.

Anrich Nortje for South Africa

The 31-year-old last featured for South Africa back during the 2024 T20 World Cup final against India. He ended with figures of 2/26 from four overs. He concluded the tournament with 15 wickets as the Proteas endured a runners-up finish. Both his last ODI and Test matches came in 2023. He had missed the 2023 ODI World Cup due to a back injury. Anrich Nortje has so far played 83 matches across formats for South Africa. He has taken a combined tally of 159 wickets.

MLC Has IPL Roots

The ongoing edition of the Major League Cricket will be the third season of the high-octane league. Out of six teams, four sides have ownership links to the Indian Premier League (IPL) teams. MI New York (Mumbai Indians), Texas Super Kings (Chennai Super Kings), LA Knight Riders (Kolkata Knight Riders), and Seattle Orcas (Delhi Capitals) have IPL roots.

The likes of Andre Russell, Trent Boult, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, Heinrich Klaasen, Glenn Maxwell, and Nicholas Pooran will be seen in action. A total of six teams will lock horns with each other to win the coveted title. The Oakland Coliseum, the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas, and the Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill will host all the matches. After the end of the league stage, the top four teams will make it to the playoffs, including a Qualifier, an Eliminator, and a Challenger match, culminating in the final.

The playoff games will be played at the Grand Prairie Stadium. The final is to be held on July 14.

LA Knight Riders Updated Squad

Adithya Ganesh, Ali Khan, Alex Hales, Andre Fletcher, Andre Russell, Dominic Drakes, Corne Dry, Jason Holder, Karthik Gattepalli, Matthew Tromp, Nitish Kumar, Rovman Powell, Saif Badar, Sherfane Rutherford, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Sunil Narine, Tanveer Sangha, Unmukt Chand.

