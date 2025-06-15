CSK Star Raises IPL 2026 Retention Hopes After Timely Comeback in MLC 2025

He has scored 44 runs off 18 balls for the Washington Freedom.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Rachin Ravindra has scored a blistering 44-run knock off just 18 balls for his team Washington Freedom in the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025. His heroics included four sixes and as many boundaries, and it came at a fierce strike rate of 244.44. This fierce knock may increase his retention chances in the CSK squad ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

Rachin Ravindra for CSK in IPL 2025

The New Zealand batter endured a lean patch in the recently concluded IPL 2025. He scored only 191 runs in eight matches at a poor strike rate of 128.19. Eventually, the management of CSK also decided to drop him towards the business end of the tournament. The five-time IPL champions also suffered a tough season in the IPL 2025. They could manage to win only four matches out of their 14 league-stage fixtures this season, finishing at the bottom of the table for the first time in IPL history.

Below-par performances from many players resulted in a disastrous outing for CSK. This raised the talks about potential players whom the Chennai outfit may release to build up a strong force ahead of the next season. Another Black Caps player, Devon Conway, might also find himself on that list after putting up just 156 runs in six matches of IPL 2025.

Washington Freedom Registers First Win in MLC 2025

The defending champions, Washington Freedom, sustained a thrashing 123-run defeat to last season’s runners-up San Francisco Unicorns in the opening clash of the MLC 2025. However, they bounced back in the second game to defeat the Seattle Orcas by five wickets.

After electing to bat first, the openers Kyle Mayers and David Warner provided a strong foundation to the innings with their 27 and 31 run knocks respectively. However, the Orcas’ batting order struggled to find their pace throughout the innings after the brisk opening partnership. They managed to put up only 145/9 on the scoreboard after 20 overs of play.

In the second innings, the Washington Freedom openers provided an even better start to the chase. Alongside Rachin, Australian player Mitchell Owen also scored 25 runs off 11 balls at a strike rate of 227.27. Following this, a 20-ball-38 from skipper Glenn Maxwell and 16 runs off 10 balls from Andries Gous were enough for the Freedom to chase down the total under 14 overs. Maxwell and Co. will next take on the LA Knight Riders on June 18.