40-Year-Old Faf Du Plessis Pulls Off Stunning One-Handed Catch for Texas Super Kings in MLC 2025 Clash vs MI New York
watch

[WATCH] 40-Year-Old Faf Du Plessis Pulls Off Stunning One-Handed Catch for Texas Super Kings in MLC 2025 Clash vs MI New York

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: June 14, 2025 - 2 min read

The catch broke a 97-run stand.

40-Year-Old Faf Du Plessis Pulls Off Stunning One-Handed Catch for Texas Super Kings in MLC 2025 Clash vs MI New York

Faf du Plessis took a brilliant catch to dismiss Michael Bracewell during the second match of Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 at the Oakland Coliseum. The 40-year-old dived to his right and held on to a stunner in the close game between Texas Super Kings (TSS) and MI New York (MINY), where Texas won by just three runs.

Faf Flies to His Right for a One-Handed Stunner

On the second ball of the 14th over, Adam Milne bowled a slower back-of-a-length delivery which Michael Bracewell hit hard with a flat bat. The ball seemed like it would go past former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis, but the experienced fielder moved quickly to his right and jumped in the air to take a stunning one-handed catch with his right hand.

The TSK captain stayed calm and held on to the ball while landing. The catch broke a 97-run stand and left MI New York at 121 for 4 in 13.2 overs.

ALSO READ:

TSK Hold Nerve to Seal 3-Run Win

Batting first, TSK scored 185 for six in their 20 overs. Devon Conway was the top scorer with 65 runs off 44 balls, while Calvin Savage played a quickfire knock of 53 from 34 balls towards the end of the innings.

MI New York had a tough start to their chase, losing Agni Chopra and Quinton de Kock early and were 15/2 by the fourth over. Monank Patel (62 from 44) and Michael Bracewell (38 from 21) steadied things with a strong stand. Kieron Pollard tried to boost the scoring with a quick 32 off 16 balls, but MI lost wickets at the end and fell short by just three runs.

Faf du Plessis
MI New York
Michael Bracewell
MLC 2025
Texas Super Kings
Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

