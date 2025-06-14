News
England hopeful Jordan Cox played a sensational 82-run knock for Essex in the T20 Blast 2025 last night at County Ground, Hove.
England hopeful showcases his talent again, plays a tremendous 82-run knock in the T20 Blast 2025

Darpan Jain
Last updated: June 14, 2025

He scored 82 runs in only 47 deliveries, including six boundaries and as many maximums, at a strike rate of 174.47.

England hopeful Jordan Cox played a sensational knock for Essex in the T20 Blast 2025 last night. Batting at No.3, he scored 82 runs in only 47 deliveries, including six boundaries and as many maximums, at a strike rate of 174.47.

73.17% of his total runs came via boundaries, and Cox ended as the leading run-getter in the clash against Sussex at the County Ground, Hove. He scored 46.32% of the team’s runs alone and was instrumental in taking them to a big 177/4 in 17 overs in the first innings.

Unfortunately, the game was later called off due to rain when Essex were in a commanding position. During the second innings, Sussex lost three wickets in 3.1 overs, and Essex exploited the conditions brilliantly to put the opponent under immense pressure.

Anyway, this was a quality knock from a quality batter, who again showed why he is rated so highly in the circuit. Cox has always been a consistent domestic performer and would like to play more such knocks in the upcoming matches to boost his England chances.

Jordan Cox looks to seal his position in England’s team

Jordan Cox has made his England debut across white-ball formats, featuring in three ODIs and two T20Is. He was also in line to make a Test debut in New Zealand earlier, but a thumb fracture ruled him out.

The potential is palpable, but he hasn’t had enough chances at the highest level due to intense competition and the team’s preference for Jamie Smith. Smith has made his debut across all formats in a short span and sealed his place in at least two of them.

In the shortest format, Phil Salt has been mighty successful and gets the nod ahead of Smith, who played the recently concluded T20I series against the West Indies in Salt’s absence. That means Cox’s opportunities have been limited despite being among the most consistent batters in the domestic setup.

However, if he can continue piling runs in the domestic arena, the team will be tempted to slot him in the XI. That Cox remains part of England’s setup indicates that the management understands his potential.

