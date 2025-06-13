News
[WATCH]: RCB Star Jitesh Sharma Flaunts Finishing Skills With Last-Ball Six to Help His Team Qualify for Vidarbha Pro T20 League Final
news

RCB Star Jitesh Sharma Flaunts Finishing Skills With Last-Ball Six to Help His Team Qualify for Vidarbha Pro T20 League Final [WATCH]

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: June 13, 2025

Jitesh Sharma scored a crucial 46* to take his team over the line.

[WATCH]: RCB Star Jitesh Sharma Flaunts Finishing Skills With Last-Ball Six to Help His Team Qualify for Vidarbha Pro T20 League Final

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) recently clinched their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title after a wait of 18 years. Soon after helping RCB lift the IPL title, Jitesh Sharma is up and running again, this time in the Vidarbha T20 League 2025. The captain of the NECO Master Blaster played a blistering knock of 46* off 22 deliveries to take his team into the Final. Striking at a rate of 209.09, the RCB wicketkeeper scored a solitary boundary and six maximums. 

The Bharat Rangers batted first and posted a challenging total of 204/3, on the back of a sumptuous knock from Atharva Taide. The left-handed Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter scored an unbeaten 94 off just 53 deliveries. This knock saw him hit seven boundaries and six maximums at a healthy strike rate of 177.35. Though the Rangers put up a tough total, contributions from Adhyayyan Daga, Aryan Meshram, and Jitesh Sharma helped the Master Blaster clinch an all-important semi-final by six wickets. The skipper finished the proceedings with a six when his team required five runs off the last ball.  

Watch the skipper’s innings and how he held his nerve to clinch victory on the very last delivery of the all-important match.

ALSO READ:

Jitesh Sharma in Vidharbha Pro T20 League 

The 31-year-old wicketkeeper batter has shown what he can do in the IPL. His wizardry has extended to the Vidarbha Pro T20 League as well. Jitesh has scored 124 runs in five innings of the tournament so far, three of which have been in a winning cause. The RCB wicketkeeper has led his team from the front, taking them to the final in the very first edition of the tournament. 

One thing that stands out for Jitesh is his clean hitting ability. He also tends to take the game deep and thrives in pressure situations. He has shown the ability to remain calm and composed throughout the tournament, and that is what helped him take his team over the line to qualify for the Final. 

