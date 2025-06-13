England Women Announce Squad for T20Is Against India, Key Player Returns

After a 3-0 whitewash against the West Indies in ODIs and T20 series, England Women are now set to host India Women from June 28. The bilateral series will include five T20Is and three ODIs. The England Cricket Board (ECB), on Friday, announced the 14-member squad for the 20-over format. While Sarah Glenn misses out, a key addition, Sophie Ecclestone, makes a return.

England Women Squad for T20Is vs India

Em Arlott (Birmingham Bears), Tammy Beaumont (The Blaze), Lauren Bell (Hampshire Hawks), Alice Capsey (Surrey), Charlie Dean (Somerset), Sophia Dunkley (Surrey), Sophie Ecclestone (Lancashire Thunder), Lauren Filer (Durham), Amy Jones (The Blaze), Nat Sciver-Brunt (The Blaze; captain), Paige Scholfield (Surrey), Linsey Smith (Hampshire Hawks), Danni Wyatt-Hodge (Surrey), and Issy Wong (Birmingham Bears).

More to follow…