Rising Star Sets a Record in Women’s Maharashtra Premier League 2025
all-cricket

Rising Star Sets a Record in Women’s Maharashtra Premier League 2025

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: June 13, 2025 - 2 min read

The right-arm medium pacer registered her name in the record books of the Women's Maharashtra Premier League.

Rising Star Sets a Record in Women’s Maharashtra Premier League 2025

The inaugural edition of the Women’s Maharashtra Premier League (WMPL) at the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) stadium in Pune is living up to its hype. After 12 games, which went down to the wire, the tournament is all set for the Final clash on June 14. This clash will be played between the Pune Warriors Women and the Solapur Smashers Women. Priyanka Ghodke, representing the Ratnagiri Jets Women, claimed a terrific five-wicket haul in their clash against the Raigad Royals Women on June 12.

She picked up five wickets in 3.4 overs and gave away just 10 runs to become the first bowler to take a five-wicket haul in the tournament. This helped the Jets to keep the Royals’ score down to a mere 106. However, the Jets failed to chase this total as they were bundled out for 89. 

ALSO READ:

Priyanka Ghodke – Most Recent Star From Women’s Maharashtra Premier League

Ghodke is a right-arm off-spinner who has represented Maharashtra Women in the domestic circuit. Her bowling style boasts accuracy. She tends to focus on tight lines and lengths to build pressure on the batter. Her heroics were at full display in a match against Uttar Pradesh in the 2020-21 season. She managed to bowl three overs, conceding just three runs, and scalped three wickets as well. This built her potential as a wicket-taking bowler. 

Though her recent five-wicket haul speaks volumes about her wicket-taking abilities, she has shown on multiple occasions that she can limit the run flow as well. In the 2021-22 List A season, she bowled 228 deliveries, maintaining an economy rate of 4.21. Her performances show that she can generate wickets through her disciplined bowling. 

