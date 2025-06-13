News
Babar Azam Joins Sydney Sixers for Maiden BBL Season After Axing From Pakistan T20I Team
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: June 13, 2025 - 2 min read
Former Pakistan skipper and star batter Babar Azam has fallen out of favour from the national setup in the T20I format. After getting axed from previous short-format series against New Zealand, Bangladesh, Australia, Zimbabwe, and South Africa, recent reports suggest that he is also expected to be dropped for Pakistan’s upcoming T20I series against West Indies in late July as the Pakistan selectors want to shift focus to giving youngsters a chance.

Amidst uncertainty for a spot in the T20 team, Babar Azam has now joined Sydney Sixers for his maiden campaign in the upcoming season of the Big Bash League.

Speaking after the development, Babar was quoted as saying in a media release by the Sixers,

“It’s an exciting opportunity to play in one of the world’s best T20 leagues and to be a part of such a successful and respected franchise,” Babar said in a Sixers release. “I’m looking forward to contributing to the team’s success, building a strong connection with the fans, and sharing this experience with my friends, family and supporters at home in Pakistan.”

Babar Azam joins Sydney Sixers in BBL

Babar will now join the Sixers as their international recruit. According to the league rules, each BBL side are allowed to sign one international recruit before the draft, which is scheduled for June 19.

This new stint will give Babar another chance to raise his stocks in franchise cricket, having already plied his trade in PSL, LPL, CPL and Vitality Blast.

As for his place in the national setup, the PCB administration wishes Babar to focus on the ICC World Test Championship and the 2027 ODI World Cup where his experience is understood to be more re vital.

