News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Mumbai Indians Sign Former SRH Overseas Star Vijayakanth Viyashkanth As Replacement For Afghanistan Spinner Rashid Khan
news

Mumbai Indians Sign Former SRH Overseas Star As Replacement For Afghanistan Spinner

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: June 13, 2025 - 3 min read

He has also represented Mumbai Indians in the International League T20 2024.

Mumbai Indians Sign Former SRH Overseas Star Vijayakanth Viyashkanth As Replacement For Afghanistan Spinner Rashid Khan

Former Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) spinner Vijayakanth Viyashkanth will join the Mumbai Indians (MI) as the replacement for star Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan for Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025. The Sri Lankan bowler will represent the franchise’s MLC team MI New York this season.

This came after the 26-year-old Afghanistan spinner pulled out from the tournament ahead of MLC 2025. He was a part of the Gujarat Titans squad in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 and has cited the congested schedule as his reason to withdraw from the league. They have also signed South African pacer Delano Potgieter to replace another Afghanistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai who has also decided to pull out from the tournament for the same reason.

MP T20 League 2025 June 12-24 Scindia Cup Madhya Pradesh

Vijayakanth Viyashkanth in IPL 2024

The 23-year-old replaced his teammate Wanindu Hasaranga in the SRH squad to debut in the IPL 2024. However, the leg-spinner featured in only three matches in that edition and took one wicket at an economy of 8.60.

Previously, the bowler has also represented the franchise in the International League T20 (ILT20) 2024. He scalped eight wickets in four matches at an impressive economy rate of 5.43 while playing for the MI Emirates. Eventually, the team went on to win the silverware on the league’s second edition in 2024.

ALSO READ:

His career statistics also include a brilliant 2022 season in the Lankan Premier League (LPL). He bagged 13 wickets in eight matches for the Jaffna Kings in that edition. He has also represented the Chattogram Challengers in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) in 2023. 

Major League Cricket 2025

The tournament will kick off its third edition on June 13. The opening match will see a clash between the last edition finalists, Washington Freedom and San Francisco Unicorns. MI New York will start their MLC 2025 campaign on June 14 against the Texas Super Kings.

However, another pacer from Afghanistan, Naveen-ul-Haq, has joined the MI New York squad. His national teammates, Noor Ahmad and Waqar Salamkheil, have also joined the Texas Super Kings and Seattle Orcas ahead of the MLC 2025. Notably, two other Afghanistan players who are set to represent the Seattle Orcas, Gulbadin Naib and Fazalhaq Farooqi, are yet to get their visas to participate in this 20-over league.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

MI Emirates
MI New York
MLC 2025
Mumbai Indians
Rashid Khan
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Vijayakanth Viyashkanth
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

Related posts

Babar Azam Joins Sydney Sixers for Maiden BBL Season After Axing From Pakistan T20I Team

Babar Azam Joins Sydney Sixers for Maiden BBL Season After Axing From Pakistan T20I Team

3:46 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Big Concern for India, Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Returns Home Ahead of England Tests

Big Concern for India, Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Returns Home Ahead of England Tests

2:41 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
David Bedingham Opens Up on Handled-ball Incident During Australia vs South Africa World Test Championship Final 2025

Would Be More Controversy: David Bedingham Opens Up on Handled-ball Incident During Australia vs South Africa WTC Final 2025

He was eventually dismissed by Pat Cummins on 44.
2:08 pm
Sreejita Sen
KKR star pacer Anrich Nortje will not play in the MLC 2025.

KKR Pace Sensation Set To Miss Major League Cricket After IPL 2025 Setback

He would've represented Los Angeles Knight Riders in this MLC 2025.
2:07 pm
Ashish Satyam
Former RCB Star Smashes 151 off 51 With 19 Sixes in Major League Cricket; Beats Rare T20 Record of CSK Youngster

Former RCB Star Smashes 151 off 51 With 19 Sixes in Major League Cricket; Beats Rare T20 Record of CSK Youngster

He got to his fifty in 20 balls and then reached his hundred in only 34 balls.
9:39 am
Sagar Paul
Shreyas Iyer Loses Another Final As Maratha Royals Beat Sobo Mumbai Falcons To Clinch Mumbai T20 League Title

Shreyas Iyer Loses Another Final As Maratha Royals Beat Sobo Mumbai Falcons To Clinch Mumbai T20 League Title

Shreyas Iyer's SoBo Mumbai Falcons suffered a five-wicket loss to Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals in the final of the 2025 Mumbai T20 League on Thursday.
12:00 am
Vishnu PN
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.