Mumbai Indians Sign Former SRH Overseas Star As Replacement For Afghanistan Spinner

Former Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) spinner Vijayakanth Viyashkanth will join the Mumbai Indians (MI) as the replacement for star Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan for Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025. The Sri Lankan bowler will represent the franchise’s MLC team MI New York this season.

This came after the 26-year-old Afghanistan spinner pulled out from the tournament ahead of MLC 2025. He was a part of the Gujarat Titans squad in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 and has cited the congested schedule as his reason to withdraw from the league. They have also signed South African pacer Delano Potgieter to replace another Afghanistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai who has also decided to pull out from the tournament for the same reason.

Vijayakanth Viyashkanth in IPL 2024

The 23-year-old replaced his teammate Wanindu Hasaranga in the SRH squad to debut in the IPL 2024. However, the leg-spinner featured in only three matches in that edition and took one wicket at an economy of 8.60.

Previously, the bowler has also represented the franchise in the International League T20 (ILT20) 2024. He scalped eight wickets in four matches at an impressive economy rate of 5.43 while playing for the MI Emirates. Eventually, the team went on to win the silverware on the league’s second edition in 2024.

His career statistics also include a brilliant 2022 season in the Lankan Premier League (LPL). He bagged 13 wickets in eight matches for the Jaffna Kings in that edition. He has also represented the Chattogram Challengers in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) in 2023.

Major League Cricket 2025

The tournament will kick off its third edition on June 13. The opening match will see a clash between the last edition finalists, Washington Freedom and San Francisco Unicorns. MI New York will start their MLC 2025 campaign on June 14 against the Texas Super Kings.

However, another pacer from Afghanistan, Naveen-ul-Haq, has joined the MI New York squad. His national teammates, Noor Ahmad and Waqar Salamkheil, have also joined the Texas Super Kings and Seattle Orcas ahead of the MLC 2025. Notably, two other Afghanistan players who are set to represent the Seattle Orcas, Gulbadin Naib and Fazalhaq Farooqi, are yet to get their visas to participate in this 20-over league.

