News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Big Concern for India, Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Returns Home Ahead of England Tests
news

Big Concern for India, Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Returns Home Ahead of England Tests

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: June 13, 2025 - 2 min read
Big Concern for India, Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Returns Home Ahead of England Tests

In a fresh blow to the Indian team, head coach Gautam Gambhir has flown back home ahead of the upcoming five-match ENG vs IND Test series.

It is understood that Gambhir’s mother suffered a heart attack and is currently hospitalised and being treated in ICU. The timeline for Gambhir’s return to England is currently unknown. The news was confirmed via a Revsportz report.

MP T20 League 2025 June 12-24 Scindia Cup Madhya Pradesh

The Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy is slated to begin from June 20 at Headingley. Ahead of that, the senior team will play a warm-up fixture against the India A side, starting today (June 13) for which coach Gambhir was expected to be present. This will be a closed-door contest and no telecast will be shown.

ALSO READ:

India prepare for new era under Test skipper Shubman Gill

Following the retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from the longest format, the Men in Blue, led by a young Shubman Gill will face a challenging task in the UK. Gautam Gambhir will have a crucial role to play in mentoring the young skipper and add his experience to the dressing roo.

India have last won a Test series in England 18 years back in 2007. It is nearly going to be two decades and the Gill & Co will be looking to break this long jinx.

This series will also mark the start of India’s next World Test Championship (WTC) cycle for 2025-25. After losing two finals (WTC 2021 and WTC 2023) and then missing out on a berth in the summit clash for the WTC 2025 Final after embarrassing losses to New Zealand and Australia, India will be hoping to make amends in the new cycle.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

ENG vs IND
Gautam Gambhir
India tour of England
Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Related posts

David Bedingham Opens Up on Handled-ball Incident During Australia vs South Africa World Test Championship Final 2025

Would Be More Controversy: David Bedingham Opens Up on Handled-ball Incident During Australia vs South Africa WTC Final 2025

He was eventually dismissed by Pat Cummins on 44.
2:08 pm
Sreejita Sen
KKR star pacer Anrich Nortje will not play in the MLC 2025.

KKR Pace Sensation Set To Miss Major League Cricket After IPL 2025 Setback

He would've represented Los Angeles Knight Riders in this MLC 2025.
2:07 pm
Ashish Satyam
Former RCB Star Smashes 151 off 51 With 19 Sixes in Major League Cricket; Beats Rare T20 Record of CSK Youngster

Former RCB Star Smashes 151 off 51 With 19 Sixes in Major League Cricket; Beats Rare T20 Record of CSK Youngster

He got to his fifty in 20 balls and then reached his hundred in only 34 balls.
9:39 am
Sagar Paul
Shreyas Iyer Loses Another Final As Maratha Royals Beat Sobo Mumbai Falcons To Clinch Mumbai T20 League Title

Shreyas Iyer Loses Another Final As Maratha Royals Beat Sobo Mumbai Falcons To Clinch Mumbai T20 League Title

Shreyas Iyer's SoBo Mumbai Falcons suffered a five-wicket loss to Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals in the final of the 2025 Mumbai T20 League on Thursday.
12:00 am
Vishnu PN
Why is Rashid Khan Not Playing For MI New York in MLC 2025

Why is Rashid Khan Not Playing For MI New York in MLC 2025?

10:24 pm
Disha Asrani
Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch the Bengal Pro T20 League Tournament?

Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch the Bengal Pro T20 League Tournament?

The second edition of the league commenced from June 11.
9:56 pm
Amogh Bodas
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.