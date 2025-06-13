Big Concern for India, Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Returns Home Ahead of England Tests

In a fresh blow to the Indian team, head coach Gautam Gambhir has flown back home ahead of the upcoming five-match ENG vs IND Test series.

It is understood that Gambhir’s mother suffered a heart attack and is currently hospitalised and being treated in ICU. The timeline for Gambhir’s return to England is currently unknown. The news was confirmed via a Revsportz report.

The Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy is slated to begin from June 20 at Headingley. Ahead of that, the senior team will play a warm-up fixture against the India A side, starting today (June 13) for which coach Gambhir was expected to be present. This will be a closed-door contest and no telecast will be shown.

Following the retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from the longest format, the Men in Blue, led by a young Shubman Gill will face a challenging task in the UK. Gautam Gambhir will have a crucial role to play in mentoring the young skipper and add his experience to the dressing roo.

India have last won a Test series in England 18 years back in 2007. It is nearly going to be two decades and the Gill & Co will be looking to break this long jinx.

This series will also mark the start of India’s next World Test Championship (WTC) cycle for 2025-25. After losing two finals (WTC 2021 and WTC 2023) and then missing out on a berth in the summit clash for the WTC 2025 Final after embarrassing losses to New Zealand and Australia, India will be hoping to make amends in the new cycle.

