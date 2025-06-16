Not Anshul Kamboj, Another India Pacer Asked To Stay Back in England With India Test Squad After India A Series

News
Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: June 16, 2025 - 2 min read
Indian fast bowler Harshit Rana might be added to the senior Test squad for the upcoming series against England. He has been asked to stay back in the UK instead of returning home. The five-match Test series will begin on June 20.

Before the series, India played a practice game against India A. This match helped players like captain Shubman Gill and others who arrived after the IPL to get some valuable game time. The match ended on Sunday and lasted for about two and a half days.

As per RevSportz, Team India will leave Beckenham on June 17. They will first go to London and then travel to Leeds for the first Test.

At the same time, several India A players are likely to return to India on the same day.

ALSO READ:

Sarfaraz and Shardul Shine with Centuries

In the intra-squad practice match, Sarfaraz Khan and Shardul Thakur stood out with brilliant centuries. Sarfaraz followed up his good form from the England Lions game by scoring a quick hundred in just 76 balls. Shardul then remained not out on 122 as the match ended in just two and a half days.

Shubman Gill and KL Rahul also scored half-centuries on the first day. Among the bowlers, Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna took wickets, while Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh did not manage to get any.

India’s Test Series Schedule in England 2025

1st Test: June 20 to 24 – Headingley, Leeds

2nd Test: July 2 to 6 – Edgbaston, Birmingham

3rd Test: July 10 to 14 – Lord’s, London

4th Test: July 23 to 27 – Old Trafford, Manchester

5th Test: July 31 to August 4 – The Oval, London

