Which Teams Do India Play in The WTC 2025-27 Cycle? Full Home and Away Fixtures For Indian Cricket Team Under Shubman Gill

South Africa created history as they won the World Test Championship 2025 after defeating Australia a couple of days ago. Under the leadership of Temba Bavuma, the Proteas won their first major ICC title with a win over Australia in the World Test Championship Final. Now the focus shifts to the WTC fourth edition as Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will lock horns in the first Test at Galle, starting on June 17. India fixtures for this WTC cycle feature an interesting mix of teams.

There will be a total of 71 matches that will be played in the coming two years in the WTC 2025-27 cycle. The Indian team, who are the two-time runners-up, will face England to start their WTC cycle under the new era of Shubman Gill. The Anderson-Tendulkar series will start at Headingley on June 20, in the absence of former captains Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

How Many Test Matches Will India Play In WTC 2025-27 Cycle?

The Australian cricket team will play the most number of Test matches in the WTC 2025-27 cycle. The Pat Cummins-led team will be taking part in 22 Test matches in the fourth edition of the high-octane event. The English side is standing closer to them with 21 Test matches. India’s arch-rivals, Pakistan, will kickstart their WTC cycle with a home series against South Africa in October 2025. They will play a total of 13 matches, including away tours to England, Sri Lanka, and New Zealand.

The Indian team will be participating in 18 Test matches in the 2025-27 WTC cycle, including the home series against West Indies, South Africa, and Australia, and will also play in the away tours to England, Sri Lanka, and New Zealand.

India’s WTC 2025-27 Cycle Full Fixture

India vs England (away) – 5 Tests – June-August 2025

India vs West Indies (home) – 2 Tests – October 2025

India vs South Africa (home) – 2 Tests – December 2025

India vs Sri Lanka (away) – 2 Tests – August 2026

India vs New Zealand (away) – 2 Tests – October-December 2026

India vs Australia (home) – 5 Tests – January-February 2027

