News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
The Indian team will start their WTC 2025-27 cycle by playing against England in five match Test series.
indian-cricket-team

Which Teams Do India Play in The WTC 2025-27 Cycle? Full Home and Away Fixtures For Indian Cricket Team Under Shubman Gill

Ashish Satyam
Ashish Satyam
Last updated: June 16, 2025 - 3 min read

India’s arch-rivals, Pakistan, will kickstart their WTC cycle with a home series against South Africa in October 2025.

The Indian team will start their WTC 2025-27 cycle by playing against England in five match Test series.

South Africa created history as they won the World Test Championship 2025 after defeating Australia a couple of days ago. Under the leadership of Temba Bavuma, the Proteas won their first major ICC title with a win over Australia in the World Test Championship Final. Now the focus shifts to the WTC fourth edition as Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will lock horns in the first Test at Galle, starting on June 17. India fixtures for this WTC cycle feature an interesting mix of teams.

There will be a total of 71 matches that will be played in the coming two years in the WTC 2025-27 cycle. The Indian team, who are the two-time runners-up, will face England to start their WTC cycle under the new era of Shubman Gill. The Anderson-Tendulkar series will start at Headingley on June 20, in the absence of former captains Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

How Many Test Matches Will India Play In WTC 2025-27 Cycle?

The Australian cricket team will play the most number of Test matches in the WTC 2025-27 cycle. The Pat Cummins-led team will be taking part in 22 Test matches in the fourth edition of the high-octane event. The English side is standing closer to them with 21 Test matches. India’s arch-rivals, Pakistan, will kickstart their WTC cycle with a home series against South Africa in October 2025. They will play a total of 13 matches, including away tours to England, Sri Lanka, and New Zealand. 

READ MORE:

The Indian team will be participating in 18 Test matches in the 2025-27 WTC cycle, including the home series against West Indies, South Africa, and Australia, and will also play in the away tours to England, Sri Lanka, and New Zealand.

India’s WTC 2025-27 Cycle Full Fixture

India vs England (away) – 5 Tests – June-August 2025

India vs West Indies (home) – 2 Tests – October 2025

India vs South Africa (home) – 2 Tests – December 2025

India vs Sri Lanka (away) – 2 Tests – August 2026

India vs New Zealand (away) – 2 Tests – October-December 2026

India vs Australia (home) – 5 Tests – January-February 2027

Series Tests Dates
India vs England (away) 5 Tests June–August 2025
India vs West Indies (home) 2 Tests October 2025
India vs South Africa (home) 2 Tests December 2025
India vs Sri Lanka (away) 2 Tests August 2026
India vs New Zealand (away) 2 Tests Oct–Dec 2026
India vs Australia (home) 5 Tests Jan–Feb 2027

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

ENG vs IND
ENG vs IND 2025
ENG vs IND Tests
India
Shubman Gill
World Test Championship
WTC
Ashish Satyam
Ashish Satyam

Related posts

‘The Last Thing You Want…’ – Why Mohammed Shami Missed Out From The India Test Squad for England Series

Mohammed Shami has not played a Test match for India sincethe WTC final against Australia in 2023.
11:58 am
Vishnu PN
Recently Retired Player Priyank Panchal Slams Selectors For Sarfaraz Khan Omission From India Test Squad for England Tour

India Seamer Makes Century in Intra-Squad Match Ahead of England vs India Test Series

He had a decent outing in the two matches against England Lions
9:45 pm
Samarnath Soory
'He Is Going To Be The Difference': Former Australia Spinner's Huge Prediction on Kuldeep Yadav Ahead of England vs India Test Series

‘He is Going To Be The Difference’ – Former Australia Spinner’s Huge Prediction Ahead of India’s England Test Series

The series will commence on June 20.
8:13 pm
Sreejita Sen
Here's why KL Rahul did not become India's Test captain.

Exclusive | Why Was KL Rahul Not Considered For Test Captaincy? Former Player Reveals

As of now, KL Rahul has played in 58 Test matches, where he has collected 3257 runs at an average of 33.57.
4:04 pm
Ashish Satyam
Shreyas Iyer failed to secure a place in Indian Test team for the England series.

‘Name One Guy….’ – Shreyas Iyer Exclusion From Indian Test Squad for England Tour Explained

As of now, the Mumbai-based batter has played 14 Test matches, where he has made 811 runs with the highest score of 105.
6:45 pm
Ashish Satyam
Why Was Karun Nair Picked Over Sarfaraz Khan in India Squad for England Tests? Selectors Explain

Sarfaraz Khan Scores Hundred, Jasprit Bumrah goes wicketless In India’s Intra-Squad Before England Test Series; Check scores

Mohammed Siraj managed to get two wickets on Day 2
June 15, 2025
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.