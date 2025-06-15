News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Deep Dasgupta reveals which matches Jasprit Bumrah will play during India's England Test series
news

‘Look at the Conditions in the Past’ – Former India Cricketer Reveals Which Game Jasprit Bumrah Will ‘Definitely’ Play During England Tests

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: June 15, 2025 - 2 min read

Jasprit Bumrah will not feature in all the five games of the England series in a bid to manage his workload.

Deep Dasgupta reveals which matches Jasprit Bumrah will play during India's England Test series

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah will once again be pivotal in the upcoming five-match Test series against England. The Men in Blue gear up for a new era under Shubman Gill and in the absence of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Despite being an asset, Bumrah will not feature in all games of the series in a bid to manage his workload. During the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25, Bumrah played all matches. But he picked up a back issue in the final match and was subsequently forced to the sidelines.

MP T20 League 2025 June 12-24 Scindia Cup Madhya Pradesh

This led to the talismanic pacer missing the Champions Trophy 2025. He also missed the initial phase of the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

It is thus understood that Bumrah will play only three of the five games against the Three Lions. But the key question remains in which fixtures the management will use the speedster.

ALSO READ:

Deep Dasgupta Reveals Which Game Jasprit Bumrah Will ‘Definitely’ Play in ENG vs IND Tests

Echoing on the same lines, former India cricketer turned analyst Deep Dasgupta deduced the game Bumrah will ‘definitely’ play.

Speaking in an exclusive chat with Cricxtasy, Deep said, “The good bit is that there are longish breaks between Test matches, so that might help him manage his workload. But I hope it’s more than three Test matches. And definitely the first one in Headingley. Looking at conditions in the past, it has been seamer-friendly. Then you have two London Test matches, where especially Oval is generally batting-friendly. So it’s a trick call.”

The first match starts from June 20 at Headingley, with the second and third games at Edgbaston and Lord’s, starting on July 2 and July 10, respectively. Old Trafford will host the fourth fixture from July 23, with the series final slated to be played at The Oval from July 31.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

deep dasgupta
ENG vs IND
India tour of England
Jasprit Bumrah
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Related posts

SL vs BAN Tests Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Test Series in India?

SL vs BAN Tests Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Test Series in India?

The first Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will commence on June 17.
6:33 pm
Sreejita Sen
harpreet singh arshdeep singh shahrukh khan punjab kings ipl 2024

Former Punjab Kings Batter Makes Case For IPL Return With Back-to-Back Fifties In MP T20 League 2025

The veteran has been in superb form in SMAT 2024
7:01 pm
Samarnath Soory
Marnus Labuschagne Steven Smith Australia Tests WTC Final 2025

Australia Star To Be Dropped After WTC 2025 Final Mishap; Another Key Player Set To Escape Axe

Head coach Andrew McDonald may be forced to make some harsh changes ahead of Australia's next Test assignment.
4:50 pm
Disha Asrani
Here's why KL Rahul did not become India's Test captain.

Exclusive | Why Was KL Rahul Not Considered For Test Captaincy? Former Player Reveals

As of now, KL Rahul has played in 58 Test matches, where he has collected 3257 runs at an average of 33.57.
4:04 pm
Ashish Satyam
pat cummins josh hazlewood alex carey nathan lyon wtc 2025 final aus vs sa

Former Australia Pacer Feels Bowling Quartet Shouldn’t Be ‘Lock’, Slams Josh Hazlewood For Prioritising IPL After WTC 2025 Final Loss

Hazlewood had to overcome a shoulder niggle before returning to IPL 2025
3:51 pm
Samarnath Soory
CSK Star Rachin Ravindra Raises IPL 2026 Retention Hopes After Timely Comeback in MLC 2025

CSK Star Raises IPL 2026 Retention Hopes After Timely Comeback in MLC 2025

He has scored 44 runs off 18 balls for the Washington Freedom.
3:18 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.