Jasprit Bumrah will not feature in all the five games of the England series in a bid to manage his workload.

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah will once again be pivotal in the upcoming five-match Test series against England. The Men in Blue gear up for a new era under Shubman Gill and in the absence of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Despite being an asset, Bumrah will not feature in all games of the series in a bid to manage his workload. During the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25, Bumrah played all matches. But he picked up a back issue in the final match and was subsequently forced to the sidelines.

This led to the talismanic pacer missing the Champions Trophy 2025. He also missed the initial phase of the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

It is thus understood that Bumrah will play only three of the five games against the Three Lions. But the key question remains in which fixtures the management will use the speedster.

ALSO READ:

Deep Dasgupta Reveals Which Game Jasprit Bumrah Will ‘Definitely’ Play in ENG vs IND Tests

Echoing on the same lines, former India cricketer turned analyst Deep Dasgupta deduced the game Bumrah will ‘definitely’ play.

Speaking in an exclusive chat with Cricxtasy, Deep said, “The good bit is that there are longish breaks between Test matches, so that might help him manage his workload. But I hope it’s more than three Test matches. And definitely the first one in Headingley. Looking at conditions in the past, it has been seamer-friendly. Then you have two London Test matches, where especially Oval is generally batting-friendly. So it’s a trick call.”

The first match starts from June 20 at Headingley, with the second and third games at Edgbaston and Lord’s, starting on July 2 and July 10, respectively. Old Trafford will host the fourth fixture from July 23, with the series final slated to be played at The Oval from July 31.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.