Exclusive | Why Was KL Rahul Not Considered For Test Captaincy? Former Player Reveals

The Indian team stalwart, Rohit Sharma, declared his retirement from Test cricket in the middle of IPL 2025. The 38-year-old batter took to his Instagram handle and shared his retirement news. During his tenure, Rohit led the Indian Test team from 2022 to 2024 and was one of the most experienced players in the team.

Just after Rohit’s retirement, the cricketing world witnessed a massive debate as to who would be India’s next captain. The likes of KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah were in the race, but then keeping them all aside, the BCCI appointed Shubman Gill as the new skipper. Gill will start his captaincy duty in the upcoming five-match Test series against England, starting from June 20.

Here’s Why KL Rahul Did Not Become India’s Test Captain

Former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta has highlighted the issue and revealed why KL Rahul did not become the Test captain.

“So in 10 years, how many Test matches has he [Rahul] played? He’s been around since 2014. He’s played 40-60 Test matches? We are talking about the Australia series, the first three Test matches, then what happened? Listen, let’s just look a little long term. Again, please keep in mind the context of where this Indian red-ball team is.

“It’s a new team, a young side, a new cycle, you’re looking forward. KL Rahul is an option. I’m not denying that he’s been around for a while. But first thing I want from KL Rahul is to cement his place and at least have one batting position. In 10 years, he’s batted from No.1 to No.6, almost every position you can think of. So, first things first, the team has to identify is KL Rahul is a middle-order batter? An opener? Your No. 3 or No.4? Whatever it is. And please give him a fair go at it. If you think he’s an opener, let him open”, the former wicketkeeper told CricXtasy.

As of now, KL Rahul has played in 58 Test matches, where he has collected 3257 runs at an average of 33.57. The Karnataka-based batter has also smashed eight centuries and 17 fifties in the red ball format. In the recently passed series against Australia, he started the proceedings in four Tests and scored 276 runs, including best knocks of 77 in Perth and 84 in Brisbane.

