ICC Women's ODI World Cup Starts From September 30, India vs Pakistan On This Date
indian-cricket-team

ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 Starts On September 30, India vs Pakistan On This Date

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: June 16, 2025 - 3 min read

The 13th edition of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup will see eight teams compete for the trophy.

ICC Women's ODI World Cup Starts From September 30, India vs Pakistan On This Date

The 13th edition of the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 is set to kick off on September 30. The opening fixture will see hosts India take on Asian counterparts, Sri Lanka, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Defending champions Australia will start their campaign against neighbours New Zealand in Indore on October 1. Later, Harmanpreet & Co. will battle it out against arch-rivals Pakistan at a neutral venue in Colombo on October 5.

The tournament will be played in a round-robin format. The two semi-finals will take place on October 29 and 30, respectively, with the Final scheduled on November 2 in Colombo or Bengaluru (depending on Pakistan’s qualification).

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

The coveted tournament will be held across five locations: Bengaluru, Guwahati, Indore, Visakhapatnam, and Colombo. The tournament will feature eight teams: India, Australia, New Zealand, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, England, South Africa, and Pakistan. 

The West Indies will not feature in this edition of the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup, having narrowly lost their spot to Bangladesh in the qualifiers. The last two spots were sealed by Pakistan and Bangladesh earlier this year in Lahore. 

India in ICC Women’s ODI World Cup

India will be hosting the ICC tournament for the first time since 2013. Despite making the Final two times, the trophy has eluded the Women in Blue on both occasions. India’s latest disappointment came in the Final of the 2017 edition, when they lost to England by a fine margin of nine runs. In 2005, India lost the Final to Australia by 98 runs at SuperSport Park, Centurion. 

ALSO READ: 

Pacer Jhulan Goswami still holds the record for most wickets in the Women’s ODI World Cup (43). India Women also hold the record for the most defeats in the tournament (31) and will aim to get that off their back. 

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur boasts of a staggering average of 45.58 in One-Day Internationals in India. She has scored 547 runs in 15 matches on home soil so far. To top that, her average on Sri Lankan soil increases to 60, with 300 runs in just nine games so far. India will hope that she continues her form in Sri Lanka, which will help them in their fixture against the Women in Green.

Induction of a Neutral Venue 

Pakistan Women will play all their matches in Colombo. The need arose due to strained border relations between India and Pakistan. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has stated that the team wouldn’t be travelling to India for any tournaments in the foreseeable future. India men’s matches in the recent ICC Champions Trophy 2025 were also shifted to Dubai amid tensions between the two nations.

2025 Women's ODI World Cup
Harmanpreet Kaur
India Women
Pakistan Women
Sri Lanka Women
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

