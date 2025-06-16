3 Takeaways for the Indian Pace Attack for ENG vs IND From the WTC 2025 Final

The Indian team, scheduled to play five Tests, must have a close eye on the modus operandi of both sides in the WTC 2025 final.

The 2025 World Test Championship (WTC) final was a fine example of how conditions change in cricket, particularly in the Test format. There were bowling brilliances to start with, before batters took the centre stage and finished the job. There was a little bit of everything for everyone in patches.

The Indian team, scheduled to play five Tests, must have a close eye on the modus operandi of both sides in the final. Their pacers can take clues about what worked and what didn’t, even if the venues will be different. This pace attack is relatively inexperienced and must have an idea about the conditions from this game.

We see three takeaways for the Indian pace attack from the WTC 2025 final ahead of the ENG vs IND series.

Pitch fuller with the new ball

For Asian speedsters, especially Indian players, the conditions in England can be tricky with the new ball. Their natural lengths are slightly shorter, but they must pitch if fuller to induce an edge rather than going past the bat. The adjustment can be an issue, given that their muscle memory has been built on hitting the back of the length area.

There is a reason why Mohammed Shami, despite fetching ample success in India, couldn’t make a significant impact in England on multiple tours. The likes of Prasidh Krishna, who is expected to play most games, rely on targeting shorter lengths because they have played most FC cricket in India. This WTC final should help them get an idea of the importance of going fuller and making batters drive the ball.

Jasprit Bumrah can adjust quickly; he is the best at acclimatising to conditions. But others must take note of how to change their lengths, especially early in the innings. South Africa and Australia reaped success, and India can too if they nail it.

ALSO READ:

Use more wobble seam deliveries

Wobble seam – this is a term always used in England Tests, and there’s a reason why. To be a successful pacer in English conditions, mastering wobble seam deliveries is necessary. When the ball becomes slightly old, this weapon becomes effective in taking wickets.

During the World Test Championship 2025 final, Kagiso Rabada used it brilliantly to take as many as nine wickets in the game. Once Pat Cummins started using it, he became unplayable and snared six wickets in the second innings. Almost every pacer tried it at some stage during this fixture.

Mohammed Siraj used it effectively on the last ENG vs IND tour, while Jasprit Bumrah knows how to use it. However, they are not as active in using this delivery type and don’t try too much regarding the wobble seam. That’s where the WTC 2025 final should help them understand the value of wobble seam deliveries, the most potent weapon once the shine goes.

Don’t rely on magic balls

One thing that became clear in the World Test Championship final was that accurate bowling will always remain a key. When conditions are slightly favourable, pacers can get carried away and bowl very full to search for wickets. That can open the door for quick runs and wayward bowling.

Pacers like Mohammed Siraj have been guilty of committing this mistake in the past. English batters are aggressive and can thrive on any loose deliveries, especially since the deck won’t be too bowling-friendly. Hence, the key will be to bowl accurate lines and lengths and build pressure.

This Indian attack is highly vulnerable and can often leak plenty. The focus will be on Jasprit Bumrah to bring control, but when he doesn’t play, the problems can increase. The priority should be to find the right lengths quickly and stick to them throughout the game during the ENG vs IND series.

