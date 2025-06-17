News
Less Than 24 Hours After Blasting Unbeaten 93*, Rishabh Chauhan Dazzles Again With A Fiery 44*(19) in MP T20 League 2025
Less Than 24 Hours After Blasting Unbeaten 93*, Rishabh Chauhan Dazzles Again With A Fiery 44*(19) in MP T20 League 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: June 17, 2025 - 2 min read
Less Than 24 Hours After Blasting Unbeaten 93*, Rishabh Chauhan Dazzles Again With A Fiery 44*(19) in MP T20 League 2025

Young all-rounder Rishabh Chauhan is taking the ongoing Madhya Pradesh League (MPT20 2025) by storm with his incredible batting prowess. The 25-year-old, in less than 24 hours slammed two blistering knocks, both of which came in his team Gwalior Cheetahs’ winning cause.

After blasting an unbeaten 93*(47) last night against the Jabalpur Lions, who continued his sublime form today (June 17) with a fiery 44*(19) against the Bundelkhand Bulls.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

Chauhan’s knock included two boundaries and four maximums, while striking at a blistering rate of 231.58. In the process, he also extended his lead as the top run-scorer so far with 201 runs in four innings, at a stellar average of 100.50. Chauhan’s scores this season are 9, 55, 93*, 44*.

Rishabh Chauhan, Mangesh Yadav heroics help Gwalior Cheetahs to a comfortable win over the Bundelkhand Bulls

Speaking about the match, Chauhan’s fearless batting propelled the Gwalior outfit to a big total of 208 for 5 in 20 overs. Earlier, opener Suraj Yadav scored a quickfire 69(38) to set the foundation for a late flourish.

It was then Mangesh Yadav, who delivered with the ball, finishing with his second consecutive four-wicket haul. After taking a 4-fer against Jabalpur just last night, Yadav looked lethal again opposite the Bulls as he did an encore to take his team over the finishing line.

Mangesh took three wickets in the 19th over and subsequently overtook Chambal Ghariyals’ Aryan Pandey to become the leading wicket-taker in the league with 10 scalps from four games.

With the win today, the Gwalior Cheetahs have now climbed to the table, with four points from as many games after two wins and two losses.

Gwalior Cheetahs
MP T20 League 2025
Rishabh Chauhan
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

