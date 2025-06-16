News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
rishabh-chauhan-mp-t20-league-2025-gwalior-cheetahs-vs-jabalpur-royal-lions
During Match No 09 of Adani MP League T20 2025 played between Gwalior Cheetahs and Jabalpur Royal Lions held at Shrimant Madhav Rao Scindia Cricket Stadium, Gwalior on 16th June 2025 © Adimazes/MPLeagueT20
news

Rishabh Chauhan Stars With Blistering 93 Not Out As Gwalior Beats Jabalpur In MP T20 League 2025

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: June 17, 2025 - 3 min read

Cheetahs are now middle of the table with two losses and a win

rishabh-chauhan-mp-t20-league-2025-gwalior-cheetahs-vs-jabalpur-royal-lions
During Match No 09 of Adani MP League T20 2025 played between Gwalior Cheetahs and Jabalpur Royal Lions held at Shrimant Madhav Rao Scindia Cricket Stadium, Gwalior on 16th June 2025 © Adimazes/MPLeagueT20

All-rounder Rishabh Chauhan smashed a stunning 93 not out off 47 balls, took two catches and claimed the key wicket of Siddharth Patidar as Gwalior Cheetahs beat Japalpur Royal Lions by 15 wickets on Monday’s Madhya Pradesh T20 League (MP T20 League) 2025 at the Madhavrao Scindia Stadium in Gwalior.

Chauhan, who walked in at No.5 for Gwalior after electing to bat first after winning the toss, smashed six sixes and as many boundaries as his team posted 191/5 in 20 overs.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

Rishabh Chauhan stars for Gwalior Cheetahs in MP T20 League 2025

Gwalior captain Parth Sahani contributed 22 runs to the total while Parth Chaudhary (11), Suraj Yadav (16), Vikas Sharma (13) and Rakesh Thakur (16) contributed with small scores.

Despite losing wickets at regular intervals, Chauhan’s rampage at the end of the innings helped Gwalior post a huge total by scoring 65 runs off the last four overs. They were scoring around 8 per over before Chauhan took charge of the innings at the death.

ALSO READ:

After reaching his fifty in 32 balls, Chauhan began with a six and a four against medium-pacer Pankaj Patel and ran the hard twos and singles to get 16 off the 18th over. Against pacer Rahul Batham, he scored another six and four to get 14 runs. But he made Patel pay for his strayed lines as he smoked two sixes over long-on and two over the long-off boundary to get 25 off the final over.

Jabalpur Royal Lions lose steam in the middle

In reply, Jabalpur Royal Lions lost opener Tanishq Yadav in the third over before his partner Dharmesh Patel was sent back by Mangesh Yadav in the fifth over for a score of 20 off 12 balls.

Despite the early losses, they were rescued by a 79-run stand off 53 balls for the third wicket between Siddharth Patidar (44 off 33 balls) and keeper-batter Abhishek Bhandari (53 off 35 balls).

Chauahan, once again turned the match back in Gwalior’s favour as he broke the partnership by removing Patidar in the 14th over. Jabalpur captain Saransh Jain (16 off 11 balls) and Rahul Batham (14 off 9 balls) tried to resurrect the chase but it was too late by then. Left-arm pacer Mangesh Yadav was the pick of the Gwalior bowlers with figures of 4-23.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Gwalior Cheetahs
Jabalpur Royal Lions
MP T20 League 2025
Rishabh Chauhan
Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Related posts

wtc 2025 final south africa temba bavuma

Boost For Smaller Test Nations As ICC Ready For A Big Rule Change In WTC 2027-29 Cycle

WTC champions South Africa will not have a Boxing Day Test this year
12:21 am
Samarnath Soory
Sri Lanka Legend In His Final Test Before Retirement Makes Desperate Plea Ahead of New WTC Cycle

Sri Lanka Legend In His Final Test Before Retirement Makes Desperate Plea Ahead of New WTC Cycle

10:50 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Despite trying to have players for all roles, Gujarat Titans (GT) focus on getting specific players for specific areas.

Not Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan Names THIS Gujarat Titans Star As His Inspiration Ahead of England Tests

Shubman Gill will lead India in Tests for the first time against England
9:26 pm
Samarnath Soory
Nitish Kumar Reddy Could Be Sidelined for This Player in India's Playing XI for the First Test vs England

Nitish Kumar Reddy Could Be Sidelined for This Player in India’s Playing XI for the First Test vs England

9:25 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the youngest player to play in the history of the IPL.

When Will Vaibhav Suryavanshi Play For India? Former Cricketer Reveals

The teenage prodigy is the youngest player to score a century in the IPL.
5:50 pm
Ashish Satyam
With Jasprit Bumrah Restricted to Three Tests, Former India Bowling Coach Backs Mohammed Siraj to Lead Attack Against England

With Jasprit Bumrah Restricted to Three Tests, Former India Bowling Coach Backs THIS Pacer to Lead Attack Against England

The series will commence on June 20.
5:51 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.