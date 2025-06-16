Rishabh Chauhan Stars With Blistering 93 Not Out As Gwalior Beats Jabalpur In MP T20 League 2025

Cheetahs are now middle of the table with two losses and a win

During Match No 09 of Adani MP League T20 2025 played between Gwalior Cheetahs and Jabalpur Royal Lions held at Shrimant Madhav Rao Scindia Cricket Stadium, Gwalior on 16th June 2025 © Adimazes/MPLeagueT20

All-rounder Rishabh Chauhan smashed a stunning 93 not out off 47 balls, took two catches and claimed the key wicket of Siddharth Patidar as Gwalior Cheetahs beat Japalpur Royal Lions by 15 wickets on Monday’s Madhya Pradesh T20 League (MP T20 League) 2025 at the Madhavrao Scindia Stadium in Gwalior.

Chauhan, who walked in at No.5 for Gwalior after electing to bat first after winning the toss, smashed six sixes and as many boundaries as his team posted 191/5 in 20 overs.

Rishabh Chauhan stars for Gwalior Cheetahs in MP T20 League 2025

Gwalior captain Parth Sahani contributed 22 runs to the total while Parth Chaudhary (11), Suraj Yadav (16), Vikas Sharma (13) and Rakesh Thakur (16) contributed with small scores.

Despite losing wickets at regular intervals, Chauhan’s rampage at the end of the innings helped Gwalior post a huge total by scoring 65 runs off the last four overs. They were scoring around 8 per over before Chauhan took charge of the innings at the death.

After reaching his fifty in 32 balls, Chauhan began with a six and a four against medium-pacer Pankaj Patel and ran the hard twos and singles to get 16 off the 18th over. Against pacer Rahul Batham, he scored another six and four to get 14 runs. But he made Patel pay for his strayed lines as he smoked two sixes over long-on and two over the long-off boundary to get 25 off the final over.

Jabalpur Royal Lions lose steam in the middle

In reply, Jabalpur Royal Lions lost opener Tanishq Yadav in the third over before his partner Dharmesh Patel was sent back by Mangesh Yadav in the fifth over for a score of 20 off 12 balls.

Despite the early losses, they were rescued by a 79-run stand off 53 balls for the third wicket between Siddharth Patidar (44 off 33 balls) and keeper-batter Abhishek Bhandari (53 off 35 balls).

Chauahan, once again turned the match back in Gwalior’s favour as he broke the partnership by removing Patidar in the 14th over. Jabalpur captain Saransh Jain (16 off 11 balls) and Rahul Batham (14 off 9 balls) tried to resurrect the chase but it was too late by then. Left-arm pacer Mangesh Yadav was the pick of the Gwalior bowlers with figures of 4-23.

