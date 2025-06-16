News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Ravichandran Ashwin Accused of Ball Tampering in TNPL 2025
news

Ravichandran Ashwin Accused of Ball Tampering in TNPL 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: June 16, 2025 - 2 min read
Ravichandran Ashwin Accused of Ball Tampering in TNPL 2025

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has come under the radar for ball tampering in the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL 2025).

The Dindigul Dragons captain has been accused of the offence by the Madurai Panthers franchise following their 9-wicket loss against the defending champions on June 14.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

In the wake of this development, the league organisers have now demanded proof of the same from the Panthers.

“They have filed a complaint, which we have acknowledged. Though they have to lodge any complaints within 24 hours of the game, we have still accepted it and have asked them to furnish proof of their allegations. We will be forming an independent committee if we find there is any truth to their allegations. Without sufficient evidence, it is wrong to put forth such allegations against a player and another franchise. If they don’t provide any evidence, then Madurai will face due sanctions,” TNPL CEO Prasanna Kannan told Indian Express.

ALSO READ:

Ravichandran Ashwin and his team Dindigul Dragons Accused of Using Chemically-Treated Towels

The Madhurai Panthers highlighted in their complaint that the ball tampering was done using chemically treated towels. It is understood that with the tournament coinciding with the monsoon season, the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association provides towels to each of the franchises to dry the ball only in front of the umpires.

“They have to dry the ball only using the towels provided by TNPL. And every time the ball is hit for a six or immediately after a dismissal and over-break, umpires regularly check the ball and they didn’t find any issue with the ball during the said match,” Kannan added.

Although no concrete proof has yet been produced, this is a serious allegation and if it turns out to be true, Ashwin can face some serious consequences.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Dindigul Dragons
Ravichandran Ashwin
TNPL 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Related posts

Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the youngest player to play in the history of the IPL.

When Will Vaibhav Suryavanshi Play For India? Former Cricketer Reveals

The teenage prodigy is the youngest player to score a century in the IPL.
5:50 pm
Ashish Satyam
With Jasprit Bumrah Restricted to Three Tests, Former India Bowling Coach Backs Mohammed Siraj to Lead Attack Against England

With Jasprit Bumrah Restricted to Three Tests, Former India Bowling Coach Backs THIS Pacer to Lead Attack Against England

The series will commence on June 20.
5:51 pm
Sreejita Sen
CSK Youngster Ayush Mhatre -Led U19 Squad Gets Two New Injury Replacements for England Tour

CSK Youngster-Led U19 Squad Gets Two New Injury Replacements for England Tour

4:47 pm
Darpan Jain
After IPL 2025 Heroics, Delhi Capitals Youngster Abhishek Porel Impresses With a Whirlwind Fifty in Bengal Pro T20 League

After IPL 2025 Heroics, Delhi Capitals Youngster Impresses With a Whirlwind Fifty in Bengal Pro T20 League

4:28 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Former Australia Batter Matthew Hayden Analyses Chances of England Ahead of Home Test Series Against India

Former Australia Batter Analyses Chances of England Ahead of Home Test Series Against India

The five-match series will commence on June 20.
4:06 pm
Sreejita Sen
women's world cup 2025 schedule fixtures india women cricket world cup

Women’s World Cup 2025 Schedule: Full List of Fixtures, Dates and Venues for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025

4:13 pm
CX Staff Writer
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.