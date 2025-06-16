Ravichandran Ashwin Accused of Ball Tampering in TNPL 2025

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has come under the radar for ball tampering in the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL 2025).

The Dindigul Dragons captain has been accused of the offence by the Madurai Panthers franchise following their 9-wicket loss against the defending champions on June 14.

In the wake of this development, the league organisers have now demanded proof of the same from the Panthers.

“They have filed a complaint, which we have acknowledged. Though they have to lodge any complaints within 24 hours of the game, we have still accepted it and have asked them to furnish proof of their allegations. We will be forming an independent committee if we find there is any truth to their allegations. Without sufficient evidence, it is wrong to put forth such allegations against a player and another franchise. If they don’t provide any evidence, then Madurai will face due sanctions,” TNPL CEO Prasanna Kannan told Indian Express.

The Madhurai Panthers highlighted in their complaint that the ball tampering was done using chemically treated towels. It is understood that with the tournament coinciding with the monsoon season, the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association provides towels to each of the franchises to dry the ball only in front of the umpires.

“They have to dry the ball only using the towels provided by TNPL. And every time the ball is hit for a six or immediately after a dismissal and over-break, umpires regularly check the ball and they didn’t find any issue with the ball during the said match,” Kannan added.

Although no concrete proof has yet been produced, this is a serious allegation and if it turns out to be true, Ashwin can face some serious consequences.

