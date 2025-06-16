News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
After IPL 2025 Heroics, Delhi Capitals Youngster Abhishek Porel Impresses With a Whirlwind Fifty in Bengal Pro T20 League
indian-premier-league-ipl

After IPL 2025 Heroics, Delhi Capitals Youngster Impresses With a Whirlwind Fifty in Bengal Pro T20 League

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: June 16, 2025 - 2 min read
After IPL 2025 Heroics, Delhi Capitals Youngster Abhishek Porel Impresses With a Whirlwind Fifty in Bengal Pro T20 League

Delhi Capitals (DC) talented youngster Abhishek Porel gave a testament to his sheer batting skills by slamming a quickfire fifty in the ongoing Bengal Pro T20 League. Playing for the Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers, the 22-year-old wicketkeeper-batter hit 50(37), comprising four boundaries and a maximum against the Servotech Siliguri Strikers.

Porel’s knock, alongside another half-century from Karan Lal 51(43) and a fiery cameo from Ronit Ghosh 44(25), propelled the Tigers to a total of 178 for 4 in 20 overs.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

Speaking about the Abhishek Porel-led side, the Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers have played two games so far with winning one and losing one and are currently placed at the fifth spot in the eight-team points table.

ALSO READ:

Abhishek Porel in IPL 2025

Porel has evolved into a loyal custodian of the Capitals which saw the franchise retain him ahead of the IPL 2025 season as an uncapped player (for INR 4 crores) after having made his IPL debut with them back in 2023.

The left-hander repaid the faith of the franchise as well by finish the season as the team’s second-highest run-scorer after KL Rahul. Porel accumulated 301 runs in 13 games at an average of 25.42 and strike-rate touching 150, including a fifty as well. In IPL 2024, he had an even better campaign, amassing 327 runs averaging 32 and a strike rate of 160.

Given his talent and the form he looked in, Porel could have had a superb IPL 2025 too but he fell prey to the management trying him in different positions (as opener and at No.3) with their opening slot uncertain after Jake Fraser-McGurk’s subpar show.

Nevertheless, Porel has proved his mettle in the DC outfit and the management will most likely retain him for IPL 2026.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Abhishek Porel
Bengal Pro T20 League
Delhi Capitals
IPL 2025
Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Related posts

CSK Youngster Ayush Mhatre -Led U19 Squad Gets Two New Injury Replacements for England Tour

CSK Youngster-Led U19 Squad Gets Two New Injury Replacements for England Tour

4:47 pm
Darpan Jain
Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer Xavier Bartlett unleashed his batting prowess during the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) Pacer Stuns With Batting Expertise, Scores Maiden T20 Fifty To Win the Game in MLC 2025

It was a timely knock from the quick, who came as a saviour for the San Francisco Unicorns.
12:13 pm
Darpan Jain
Chennai Super Kings Star Noor Ahmad Flourishes in MLC 2025, Powers Franchise to Successive Wins

Chennai Super Kings Star Flourishes in MLC 2025, Powers Franchise to Successive Wins

He scalped 24 wickets in 14 matches of the IPL 2025.
11:52 am
Sreejita Sen
CSK Star Rachin Ravindra Raises IPL 2026 Retention Hopes After Timely Comeback in MLC 2025

CSK Star Raises IPL 2026 Retention Hopes After Timely Comeback in MLC 2025

He has scored 44 runs off 18 balls for the Washington Freedom.
3:18 pm
Sreejita Sen
AB de Villiers has taken a dig at the Delhi Capitals (then known as Daredevils) while recalling his time with the franchise.

’Lots of Poisonous Characters ‘ – AB de Villiers Makes Shocking Revelation About Delhi Capitals

AB has made a shocking revelation about the franchise, stating that there were some poisonous characters inside the dressing room.
June 15, 2025
Darpan Jain
[WATCH] CSK IPL 2025 Recruit Goes on a Six-Hitting Spree, Blasts 22-Ball Fifty in Maharashtra Premier League T20

[WATCH] CSK IPL 2025 Recruit Goes on a Six-Hitting Spree, Blasts 22-Ball Fifty in Maharashtra Premier League T20

June 14, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.