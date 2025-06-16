After IPL 2025 Heroics, Delhi Capitals Youngster Impresses With a Whirlwind Fifty in Bengal Pro T20 League

Delhi Capitals (DC) talented youngster Abhishek Porel gave a testament to his sheer batting skills by slamming a quickfire fifty in the ongoing Bengal Pro T20 League. Playing for the Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers, the 22-year-old wicketkeeper-batter hit 50(37), comprising four boundaries and a maximum against the Servotech Siliguri Strikers.

Porel’s knock, alongside another half-century from Karan Lal 51(43) and a fiery cameo from Ronit Ghosh 44(25), propelled the Tigers to a total of 178 for 4 in 20 overs.

Speaking about the Abhishek Porel-led side, the Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers have played two games so far with winning one and losing one and are currently placed at the fifth spot in the eight-team points table.

Abhishek Porel in IPL 2025

Porel has evolved into a loyal custodian of the Capitals which saw the franchise retain him ahead of the IPL 2025 season as an uncapped player (for INR 4 crores) after having made his IPL debut with them back in 2023.

The left-hander repaid the faith of the franchise as well by finish the season as the team’s second-highest run-scorer after KL Rahul. Porel accumulated 301 runs in 13 games at an average of 25.42 and strike-rate touching 150, including a fifty as well. In IPL 2024, he had an even better campaign, amassing 327 runs averaging 32 and a strike rate of 160.

Given his talent and the form he looked in, Porel could have had a superb IPL 2025 too but he fell prey to the management trying him in different positions (as opener and at No.3) with their opening slot uncertain after Jake Fraser-McGurk’s subpar show.

Nevertheless, Porel has proved his mettle in the DC outfit and the management will most likely retain him for IPL 2026.

