punjab kings pbks ipl 2025
news

Punjab Kings Youngster Set To Captain Mumbai Under 23 Side In Tour Of England

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: June 16, 2025 - 3 min read

The all-rounder was also the star performer for Mumbai in SMAT 2024

punjab kings pbks ipl 2025

Punjab Kings youngster Suryansh Shedge was on Monday appointed captain of Mumbai Emerging team (Under 23) for a tour of England which is scheduled for the English summer.

Shedge made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut in the 2025 season after being picked by Punjab Kings in the November auction for INR 30 lakh.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

Suryansh Shedge’s excellent season for Mumbai

The all-rounder made his debut against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad and went on to play five games in total for PBKS. He got the chance to bat three times and registered scores of 2, 4, 1. He also bowled three overs against Chennai Super Kings at the Chepauk and gave away 40 runs without a wicket.

Shedge was picked for the IPL after a sensational debut senior season with Mumbai as they won the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024. In the group match against Nagaland, Shedge smashed 12 not out from three balls which set the tone for the tournament. Against Andhra Pradesh, Mumbai were chasing a steep target of 230. As they kept losing wickets at the end, Shedge smashed three sixes and two boundaries in his 8-ball 30 to win the match with three balls to spare.

ALSO READ:

The 22-year-old was once again crucial in the quarterfinal against Vidarbha as he yet again remained not out and finished the chase of 222 with an unbeaten 36 off 12 balls which involved four massive sixes.

Shedge played a massive role in the summit clash against Madhya Pradesh as he remained not out yet again, scored three sixes and three fours in his 36 off 15 balls and won the title for Mumbai with 13 balls to spare.

Besides scoring a total of 131 runs from nine matches at an average of 43, Shedge also claimed eight wickets with his medium pace.

Shedge reunion with Shreyas Iyer at Punjab Kings

He joined his Mumbai T20 captain Shreyas Iyer at Punjab Kings for the IPL 2025 as the franchise broke their playoffs drought of 11 years and even reached the final for the first time since 2025.

Even though Shedge was benched for the crucial stages of the tournament, he made an impression to be part of the Playing XI in the near future.

Mumbai
Punjab Kings
Suryansh Shedge
Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

