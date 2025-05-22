News
Ayush Mhatre will captain India U-19 on their tour to England, while Vaibhav Suryavanshi is also included in the squad.
indian-premier-league-ipl

CSK Youngster Named India U19 Squad Captain For England Tour, One More IPL 2025 Star Picked

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: May 22, 2025 - 3 min read

Both have already fetched accolades from experts and fans, and this tour will help them hone their skills.

Ayush Mhatre will captain India U-19 on their tour to England, while Vaibhav Suryavanshi is also included in the squad.

Ayush Mhatre has been named captain of India U19 for their tour to England, starting next month. Ayush has hogged the limelight with explosive batting in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 while playing for Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Mhatre has 206 runs at an average of 34.33 and a 187.27 strike rate in IPL 2025, including a fifty. He has been touted as the next big thing, particularly because of his supreme batting expertise at such a young age.

Meanwhile, another young dynamite, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, has been included in the squad after his sensational batting performances in IPL 2025. He has 252 runs at an average of 36 and a 206.55 strike rate in seven innings this season, including one fifty and a century.

ALSO READ:

Vaibhav and Ayush are the two best talents of the tournament and rightly find a place in the multi-format series against England U19. Both have already fetched accolades from experts and fans, and this tour will help them hone their skills in different conditions and gain more experience.

Abhigyan Kundu to act as a deputy of Ayush Mhatre on the England tour

Abhigyan Kundu, the wicketkeeper batter, will be the vice-captain of the India U19 squad, while Vihaan Malhotra and Rahul Kumar are other talented players in the team. The other wicketkeeper batter is Harvansh Singh, who might get a chance only in Kundu’s absence.

However, the focus will be on two IPL stars – Ayush Mhatre and Vaibhav Suryavanshi – who are also in rich form and would like to continue that in the UK. If these two keep performing the same way, their chances of being fast-tracked will surge since the talent is palpable.

Mhatre has been named captain of the squad, showing the trust selectors have in his abilities, whereas Vaibhav gets included at a tender age of 14. The IPL has a role in their selection, and rightly so.

The tour will start with a 50-over warm-up game before five 50-over matches are played across different venues. The itinerary will finish with two Multi-Day matches in Beckenham and Chelmsford.

India U-19 Squad: Ayush Mhatre (Captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra, Maulyarajsinh Chavda, Rahul Kumar, Abhigyan Kundu (Vice-Captain & WK), Harvansh Singh (WK), R S Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Yudhajit Guha, Pranav Raghavendra, Mohammed Enaan, Aditya Rana, Anmoljeet Singh

Standby Players: Naman Pushpak, D Deepesh, Vedant Trivedi, Vikalp Tiwari, Alankrith Rapole (WK)

Ayush Mhatre
Chennai Super Kings
CSK
IPL 2025
Vaibhav Suryavanshi
