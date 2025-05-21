‘Probably Trade Him’: Former India Opener Suggests CSK to Release Star Player After a Dismal IPL 2025 Season

CSK have managed to win only three out of their 13 matches so far.

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) should trade their star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja after enduring a below-par season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. He has backed the South African youngster Dewald Brevis to come in at No. 4 for CSK in the future.

“Probably trade him. You have Dewald Brevis as your No. 4. I will bat him at No. 4 [instead of Jadeja],” said Chopra on the ESPN Cricinfo Time Out.

Notably, the 22-year-old joined the CSK squad midway through the IPL, as a replacement for the injured Gurjapneet Singh. Since then, he has notched up 168 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 164.71 while batting mostly at No. 6.

On the other hand, Jadeja has managed to put up 280 runs in 13 matches at a strike rate of 137.25. He has not been effective with the ball as well, scalping only eight wickets in 13 games of this season so far.

Former RCB coach shares his view

Ex-Royal Challengers Bengaluru batting coach Sanjay Bangar has also criticised the move to send veteran all-rounders Ravichandran Ashwin and Jadeja, at No. 4 and 5 respectively, in their last night’s clash against the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

However, both of them couldn’t bring much impact to the CSK innings. Ashwin scored 13 runs off eight deliveries while Jadeja returned for just one after facing five balls.

“If there are batters right at the top who are striking really well, and you have batters below you as well who are striking well in Brevis and in this case Shivam Dube. And they were hoping for better returns from all these players. Do you require a player who has to do a particular job of holding that innings together as well?” added Bangar.

ALSO READ:

CSK is building up for IPL 2026

CSK head coach Stephen Fleming has also agreed to their batting lineup failure in the ongoing IPL 2025. He attributed this to their poor start to this season. Fleming stressed that they are looking to fix this issue to make a great comeback in the next IPL edition.

“Our order is not right at this stage. That’s something that we are always looking to rejig. We’ve got some strong ideas for next year so that all facets are covered. But that hasn’t been possible this year because [of] lack of runs at the top. A lot of the batting positions are determined by how well a start we have, and then guys can fall into line. So we haven’t had that, so we’ve been just patching innings up, really, rather than constructing good innings,” said the CSK head coach.

However, CSK lost their penultimate match of the tournament by 6 wickets against RR. The five-time champions continue to sit at the bottom of the points table after enduring a misfiring edition in this IPL 2025.

They will take on the table-topper Gujarat Titans with the hope of finishing the league on a high. The afternoon clash will take place in Ahmedabad on May 25.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.