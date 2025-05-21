News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
'Probably Trade Him': Former India Opener Suggests CSK to Release Star Player After a Dismal IPL 2025 Season
indian-premier-league-ipl

‘Probably Trade Him’: Former India Opener Suggests CSK to Release Star Player After a Dismal IPL 2025 Season

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: May 21, 2025 - 3 min read

CSK have managed to win only three out of their 13 matches so far.

'Probably Trade Him': Former India Opener Suggests CSK to Release Star Player After a Dismal IPL 2025 Season

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) should trade their star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja after enduring a below-par season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. He has backed the South African youngster Dewald Brevis to come in at No. 4 for CSK in the future.

“Probably trade him. You have Dewald Brevis as your No. 4. I will bat him at No. 4 [instead of Jadeja],” said Chopra on the ESPN Cricinfo Time Out.

Notably, the 22-year-old joined the CSK squad midway through the IPL, as a replacement for the injured Gurjapneet Singh. Since then, he has notched up 168 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 164.71 while batting mostly at No. 6.

On the other hand, Jadeja has managed to put up 280 runs in 13 matches at a strike rate of 137.25. He has not been effective with the ball as well, scalping only eight wickets in 13 games of this season so far.

Former RCB coach shares his view

Ex-Royal Challengers Bengaluru batting coach Sanjay Bangar has also criticised the move to send veteran all-rounders Ravichandran Ashwin and Jadeja, at No. 4 and 5 respectively, in their last night’s clash against the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

However, both of them couldn’t bring much impact to the CSK innings. Ashwin scored 13 runs off eight deliveries while Jadeja returned for just one after facing five balls.

“If there are batters right at the top who are striking really well, and you have batters below you as well who are striking well in Brevis and in this case Shivam Dube. And they were hoping for better returns from all these players. Do you require a player who has to do a particular job of holding that innings together as well?” added Bangar.

ALSO READ:

CSK is building up for IPL 2026

CSK head coach Stephen Fleming has also agreed to their batting lineup failure in the ongoing IPL 2025. He attributed this to their poor start to this season. Fleming stressed that they are looking to fix this issue to make a great comeback in the next IPL edition.

“Our order is not right at this stage. That’s something that we are always looking to rejig. We’ve got some strong ideas for next year so that all facets are covered. But that hasn’t been possible this year because [of] lack of runs at the top. A lot of the batting positions are determined by how well a start we have, and then guys can fall into line. So we haven’t had that, so we’ve been just patching innings up, really, rather than constructing good innings,” said the CSK head coach.

However, CSK lost their penultimate match of the tournament by 6 wickets against RR. The five-time champions continue to sit at the bottom of the points table after enduring a misfiring edition in this IPL 2025.

They will take on the table-topper Gujarat Titans with the hope of finishing the league on a high. The afternoon clash will take place in Ahmedabad on May 25.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Aakash Chopra
Chennai Super Kings
CSK
CSK vs RR
IPL 2025
Ravindra Jadeja
Sanjay Bangar
Stephen Fleming
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

Related posts

mi vs dc ipl 2025 mumbai weather updates wankhede stadium

What Happens if MI vs DC Gets Washed Out? Who Between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals Will Qualify for IPL 2025 Playoffs

The rain threat looms over Wednesday's IPL 2025 clash
4:57 pm
Samarnath Soory
'Can He Maintain the Same Game Plan?': Former India Coach Raises Question Over Rajasthan Royals Prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi After IPL 2025 Heroics

‘Can He Maintain the Same Game Plan?’: Former India Coach Raises Question Over Rajasthan Royals Prodigy After IPL 2025 Heroics

He has scored 252 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 206.56.
3:36 pm
Sreejita Sen
'Send Two Bowlers…': Former South African Speedster Slams CSK Decision During Their IPL 2025 Clash Against Rajasthan Royals

‘Send Two Bowlers…’: Former South African Speedster Slams CSK Decision During Their IPL 2025 Clash Against Rajasthan Royals

CSK lost their penultimate IPL 2025 match by 6 wickets.
3:24 pm
Sreejita Sen
gujarat titans team pic ipl 2025

‘We Are Turning a Blind Eye…’: Former CSK Batter Lavishes Praise On Gujarat Titans Star For Consistent IPL 2025 Performances

Gujarat Titans have qualified for the playoffs in three out of four seasons
2:43 pm
Samarnath Soory
MI vs DC Playing 11 Today IPL 2025 Match

MI vs DC Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Today IPL 2025 Match

Mumbai Indians will return to action for the first time since the IPL 2025 resumed.
2:29 pm
Sagar Paul
After Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma fans are also likely to give a tribute in white jerseys during IPL 2025.

Why The Fan Gesture Of Turning Up in Whites For Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Shouldn’t Be Allowed

The veteran India pair retired from Test cricket recently.
12:35 pm
Sandip Pawar
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.