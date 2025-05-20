News
[WATCH] Vaibhav Suryavanshi Seeks MS Dhoni's Blessings, Touches Feet After CSK vs RR IPL 2025 Match
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: May 20, 2025 - 1 min read
Rajasthan Royals (RR) young batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who has been a revelation in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season, was spotted touching MS Dhoni’s feet after the game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) tonight (May 20).

The 14-year-old cricketer’s gesture won hearts after already impressing with a stellar fifty to help RR win their final match of the season.

Watch the video of the incident below.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi in IPL 2025

(More to follow)

