Riyan Parag lands in controversy for his catch of Devon Conway during CSK vs RR IPL 2025 clash
indian-premier-league-ipl

Riyan Parag Lands in Controversy for His Catch of Devon Conway During CSK vs RR IPL 2025 Clash

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: May 20, 2025 - 2 min read
Riyan Parag lands in controversy for his catch of Devon Conway during CSK vs RR IPL 2025 clash

Rajasthan Royals (RR) star Riyan Parag landed in controversy for his catch of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Devon Conway during the CSK vs RR clash today (May 20) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

The incident happened on the fourth ball of the second over of CSK’s innings. Conway charged at a Yudhvir Singh delivery and ended up chipping this straight to mid-off. Parag took the catch but it didn’t seem like he held onto the ball for as long and released it immediately.

While Parag managed to escape a warning from the umpires, fans were quick to spot it and timed that the ball wasn’t in Riyan’s hands even for 0.2 seconds.

There is no official rule for holw long a catch should be held but according to rule 33.3 of the MCC, “The act of making a catch shall start from the time when the ball first comes into contact with a fielder’s person and shall end when a fielder obtains complete control over both the ball and his/her own movement.”

ALSO READ:

Rajasthan Royals look to end campaign on a high

Speaking about the CSK vs RR, the Royals play their last match of the season tonight and will be looking to end their season on a high.

They put up a disciplined bowling performance with pacers Akash Madhwal and Yudhvir Singh taking three scalps each to restrict CSK to 187 for 8 in 20 overs.

The Sanju Samson-led side are currently looking comfortable in their chase as well and seems to be cruising.

At the time of writing this report, the Rajasthan Royals scoreboard read 112 for 1 in 11.1 overs with Sanju Samson and Vaibhav Suryavanshi batting in the middle.

