indian-premier-league-ipl

Gujarat Titans Star Joins Rajasthan Royals’ Franchise Amidst IPL 2025

Samarnath Soory
Last updated: May 20, 2025 - 3 min read

The batter has been in excellent form for Gujarat Titans

Much before Sherfane Rutherford has made headlines for his exploits with bat in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, the West Indies international had to endure a humiliating experience playing in Caribbean Premier League (CPL) with St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots (SKNP).

Rutherford had registered scores of 1,0, 34 and 0 for SKNP. The team’s performances mirrored his form as they finished bottom of the league table with just a single win from 10 league matches.

Surprisingly, Rutherford was kicked out of the team with two matches left in the league phase. With the franchise not specifying any reason for Rutherford’s ouster, many started speculating. Some outlets reported that it was because of a spat with captain Andre Fletcher and SKNP teammates but that turned out to be untrue.

Sherfane Rutherford traded to Barbados Royals for CPL 2025

Rutherford later revealed it himself that it was because the franchise’s team owner had sent him text messages, accusing him of being the reason for the team’s failures. Rutherford said that he had an equal response to those accusations because of which he was sent home from the tournament.

As the CPL 2025 is set to begin on August 15, SKNP have traded Rutherford to Rajasthan Royals’ sister franchise Barbados Royals which the franchise’s legend Jason Holder moved to SKNP after 13 years with the Royals.

Alick Athanaze was the other player Royals traded in for Rutherford. SKNP are set to kick off CPL 2025 with the clash against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons at Basseterre. 

Rutherford’s importance to GT’s playoffs qualification

Rutherford has been in splendid form in IPL 2025, mostly making his appearances as an Impact Player substitution for GT. The southpaw has scored 229 runs from eight innings at a strike rate of 159 and an average of 38.

Gujarat Titans have relied on their batting firepower and haven’t needed much of their middle order to help in the 12 matches they played.

They have already qualified for the playoffs after a thumping 10-wicket win against Delhi Capitals on Saturday.

Rutherford might not be available for the playoffs phase beginning from June 29 as he was named in West Indies’ white-ball squad for the tour of England.

Samarnath Soory
